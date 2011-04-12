Genachowski to NAB:'Voluntary' Does Not Mean Declining to Be Repacked

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski came 'armed' with olive

branches for his speech Tuesday at the National Association of Broadcasters,

but also with a definition of voluntary that does not include what the chairman

said would be the 'unprecedented' ability to refuse to move if the FCC

needs to repack their channels.

He also said spectrum reclamation would not impede mobile

DTV, favor urban over rural America,

and dismissed allegations of "massive spectrum warehousing," or calls

for the FCC to hold off until it had conducted a more extensive spectrum

inventory, all issues broadcasters have raised in defense of their service.

The Chairman said he would work with them to make

"Voluntary" incentive auctions and spectrum reclamation a win-win for

them and the country, praised them as being "pioneers in the development

and creative multiplatform distribution of "hyperlocal" news," and even

gave a broadband shout-out to ABC as among the first with an iPad app

within days of its release.

He also gave shout-outs to Raycom for launching community

web sites and Univision for developing web-only shows, saying broadcasters.

"I'm encouraged to see that many broadcasters are tackling the challenges

and seizing the opportunities of a multi-platform broadband world," he

said, though that was about broadcasters joining the move to a broadband world

rather than a nod to their traditional over-the-air roles.

"Many TV stations have historically been a vital source

of local news," he said, "and it's an important positive development

that TV stations seek to deploy their news resources to reach people in new

ways."

But it was not all pats on the back. he said not everyone is

investing in news, pointing out that "of the 28 commercial over-the-air

stations in the New York market, only 6 invest in news coverage of any kind,

and In Los Angeles, it's 8 out of 23." Those are among the key large

markets where the FCC needs broadcasters to give up spectrum for wireless

broadband.

One of broadcasters' chief arguments for preserving their service is as a supplier of local news and information. The chairman made it clear that the stations not supplying news could not share in that defense. "Some stations choose not to invest in this type of content," he said, "and some simply can't - it just doesn't make economic sense for them. But it does affect any objective [view] of broadcast markets in view of national spectrum needs."

The chairman said that "voluntary," a term he

sprinkled liberally throughout the speech, does mean that no broadcaster

will be forced to offer up spectrum, and that "those who do choose to

participate will know exactly what the deal is before relinquishing any

rights."

"At the same time, however, voluntary can't mean

undermining the potential effectiveness of an auction by giving every

broadcaster a new and unprecedented right to keep their exact channel

location," he said. "This would not only be unprecedented, it would

give any one broadcaster veto power over the success of the auction - and be

neither good policy for the country, nor fair to the other participants."

Broadcasters reacted with polite applause and remain adamant that 'voluntary' mean just that. "We're in full battle mode," said NAB President Gordon Smith in a speech following the chairman's.

"As long as it remains voluntary we are fine with that, because we aren't going to volunteer," said CBS President Les Moonves.

Like Moonves, Post-Newsweek Stations President Alan Frank suggested he would not be auctioning off his spectrum.

Frank said the chairman was starting with assumptions broadcasters were not conceding, like participation in the auction.

"He had a few assumptions, and doesn't seem willing to talk about the first assumption," said Frank. "It was the success of the auction that he's focused on. But most of us will not be involved in the auction. We're focused on what to do with the spectrum.



Mike Malone and Ben Grossman contributed to this story.