Genachowski,Minow Compare Notes On Media Landscape

Current FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski and former Chairman

Newt Minow conversed on the state of the media Monday at the National

Press Club.

The occasion was the marking of the 50th anniversary

of Minow's famous "Vast Wasteland" speech to the National

Association of Broadcasters sponsored by George

Washington University's

Global Media institute. The event would have had a hard time living up to its

billing, with Newton bill as one of

the Knights of the Kennedy Administration's "Camelot" passing the

symbolic torch to a new generation of media knight, Genachowski.

It didn't exactly feel like that, however. Genachowski

did not bite on offers to label today's landscape, other than to say it needed

to include more mobile broadband and a new model for supporting the grunt work

of journalism. Minow got a lengthy and glowing intro from

Genachowski, who said the former chairman's set a standard for excellence that

continued to "guide and inspire us at the FCC."

Minow said that the two words he wished had been

remembered from that speech were 'public interest," not "vast

wasteland.' Genachowski said the speech was as relevant today as it was 50

years ago. He said the speech was celebrated because it was a speech for all

time, and primarily about the power of technology and communications to connect

and empower people.

He said that, reading between the lines, the speech

envisioned new services like Twitter and Facebook and mobile phones. the

speech was not about one technology, but all technologies, said Genachowski.

Genachowski's tie to Minow is more than their

shared experience as FCC chairman. Minow's daughter Martha, president of Harvard

Law School,

was both Genachowski's and President Barack Obama's law professor. He

called Minow's three daughters the Charlie's Angels of jurisprudence;

though he said he hoped he was not struck down for using an Aaron Spelling

reference.

Minow said he did not think today's TV landscape was a

vast wasteland, primarily because of the increased choice it offered. If

you want news, there are news channels; if you wanted food programming,

there were networks for that too.

Moderator Frank Sesno, formerly of CNN and currently with

GW, pressed him on the news point, saying that some people argued there was

more talk than reporting, more cable noise than news. Minow agreed, saying

it was that love of controversy that had driven the focus on his "vast

wasteland" line.

Genachowski said that the Minow speech resonated

not just because it was a catchy phrase, but because it articulated what a lot

of people were thinking. His challenge to do better and his optimism and vision

inspired people throughout the nation, said the current chairman.

Genachowski had a present for Minow, a collection of

the letters Minow received after his speech, most supporting his call for

better programming.

Minow said he remembered one of those letters, which

asked: "What time does the vast wasteland go on?"