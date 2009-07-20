Genachowski Meets With Consumer Groups, Tech Innovators

In an interview with the Washington Post Monday, FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski suggested "edge" Internet companies could help boost the economy and drive broadband adoption.

According to a source familiar with the chairman's plans, he isn't wasting any time in seeking out their advice on how to do that, as well as reaching out to consumer-focused groups.

Monday Genachowski was said to have scheduled his first meetings as chairman with so called "cloud" and "edge" computing/tech companies, as well as with a host of consumer and public interest groups.

Among the dozen or so new media company representatives talking with the chairman were Christine Lemke, from Sense Networks; Vanessa Scanfeld, from MixedInc.; Scott Heiferman with MeetUp; and Tim O'Reilly, O'Reilly and Associates.

Free Press confirmed that Policy Director Ben Scott was among those meeting with Genachowski Monday. Also meeting with him is Public Knowledge President Gigi Sohn.

A source said other groups on the list for Monday meetings included Consumers Union, Consumer Federation of America, Congress Watch, the NAACP, the Leadership Conference on Civil Rights and groups representing social workers, teachers and the disabled.

Genachowski has pledged that his will be a consumer-focused agency that reaches out to nontraditional as well as traditional stakeholders.