Genachowski: Media Ownership Order by Year's End

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski said Thursday the FCC is on

track to issue an order on its media ownership notice of proposed rulemaking by

the end of the year.

The path was cleared for that takeoff when the Supreme Court

last month declined to hear broadcaster challenge to those rules.

On a related note, he said in a press conference Thursday

that the FCC would act "efficiently" on Tribune waiver requests that

the company needs to complete the process of coming out of bankruptcy.

The chairman did not give any indication of when the FCC

would act on a raft of indecency complaints, some of which have held up

hundreds of TV station license renewals.

The path for that action was cleared when the Supreme Court

issued a decision in Fox v. FCC last month. As the chairman pointed out, those

complaints have been essentially frozen while indecency challenges worked their

way through the court.

Genachowski said the commission is currently vetting both

the Supreme Court decision and the complaints. "Now that the Supreme Court

has made that decision that is a real focus," he said. Genachowski said he welcomed the

opportunity "to ensure that our implementation of the congressional directive

[to regulate indecency] is fully consistent with the First Amendment and

freedom of speech."