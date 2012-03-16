Genachowski, McDowell to Talk Budget With Appropriations Subcommittee

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski and senior (and only) Republican commissioner Robert McDowell are scheduled to testify Monday (March 21) in front of the House Appropriations Financial Services and General Government.

It is an annual pilgrimage of sorts to explain the FCC's requests in the President's annual budget, although McDowell does not participate in that budgeting process.

The FCC has asked for $346,782,000, down from the $354.2 million it sought last year. Its operations are all paid for by the user fees it collects. If the White House has its way, it could collect more money through spectrum fees, which the FCC once proposed might be a way to nudge some broadcasters toward giving up their spectrum for auction.

But if past is prologue, the spectrum fees will wind up on the cutting-room floor after Congress has its say.