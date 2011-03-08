Genachowski To Keynote At NAB

FCC Chairman Julius

Genachowski will deliver a keynote speech to the National Association of

Broadcasters convention in Las Vegas on April 12, according to NAB.

The speech will come at

the annual chairman's breakfast.

"The FCC is currently

considering many political and regulatory issues that will have a lasting

impact on the broadcast industry," said Gordon Smith, NAB president and

CEO in announcing the speech. "We look forward to hearing from Chairman

Genachowski as he outlines his vision for communications policy and the

opportunities for broadcasters in the fast-changing digital world."

Those issues include

spectrum reclamation, retransmission consent and media ownership rules, all of

which are teed up at the FCC.

FCC Commissioner Meredith

Attwell Baker will also be making an appearance at a Washington showcase, also

slated for April 12.