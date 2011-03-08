Genachowski To Keynote At NAB
FCC Chairman Julius
Genachowski will deliver a keynote speech to the National Association of
Broadcasters convention in Las Vegas on April 12, according to NAB.
The speech will come at
the annual chairman's breakfast.
"The FCC is currently
considering many political and regulatory issues that will have a lasting
impact on the broadcast industry," said Gordon Smith, NAB president and
CEO in announcing the speech. "We look forward to hearing from Chairman
Genachowski as he outlines his vision for communications policy and the
opportunities for broadcasters in the fast-changing digital world."
Those issues include
spectrum reclamation, retransmission consent and media ownership rules, all of
which are teed up at the FCC.
FCC Commissioner Meredith
Attwell Baker will also be making an appearance at a Washington showcase, also
slated for April 12.
