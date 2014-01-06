Genachowski Joins Carlyle Group

Former FCC chairman Julius Genachowski is putting others money where his mouth is in generating investment in the media sector, something he touted as a goal of his policies at the commission.

Investment fund manager The Carlyle Group has named Genachowski managing director of its U.S. buyout group, focusing on technology, media and telecom investments.

Carlyle manages $185 billion in assets, including a number of pension funds, with about $18 billion of that in tech, media and telecom, including investments in Nielsen and AMC.

Genachowski exited the FCC last May.

"“It’s an exciting time in the space, with an ongoing wave of innovation creating significant opportunities for investment," he said in a statement. "I'm grateful to have been part of developments around tech, media and telecom for many years, working with some of the best in the business, and I'm looking forward to joining my new and superbly talented Carlyle colleagues to help find and build businesses."