Genachowski to Hill: Repacking Will Leave Room for Mobile DTV

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski said Monday that

the FCC's repacking of TV stations after spectrum incentive auctions would not

compromise their ability to deliver mobile DTV.

That its proposal to move TV station political

files online was simply part of a larger effort to move files from paper to

digital, and promised to look into reports that the FCC was denying an

inordinate number of Freedom of Information Requests or had dramatically

increased the number of highly paid staffers between 2008 and 2009.

Those

were just some of the highlights from a wide-ranging discussion of FCC issues,

budgetary and otherwise at a House Financial Services and General Government

subcommittee hearing Monday on the FCC's budget.

Genachowski

was asked by Rep. Kevin Yoder (R-Kan.) what steps the FCC was taking to insure

that when it repacks stations to free up larger swaths of spectrum for auction

it does not compromise broadcasters' ability to deliver mobile DTV, including

important local news and information. Genachowski said he had given

broadcasters those assurances. He said the FCC was encouraging innovative uses

of spectrum, that broadcasters had the flexibility to provide the service, and

that the marketplace would decide whether mobile DTV would be a success.

Commissioner

Robert McDowell, who was also on hand to talk budget, though he does not

participate in its crafting, used some of his time to caution Congress about

the FCC's proposal to put station political files online. "Where are the

equities in singling out only television broadcasters for such disclosure

requirements when political campaigns spend money on a plethora of outlets to

contact and influence voters," he said in prepared testimony.

The

issue took up much of the early portion of the hearing as Subcommittee Chair

Rep. Jo Ann Emerson (R-Mo.) pressed the chairman on why the FCC was spending

time on the issue when it had other things, like Universal Service Reform and

spectrum auctions to deal with.

Genachowski

said that the FCC was still considering the issues in an open proceeding on the

proposal, but that in general it was essentially a question of whether it made

sense as it boosted its online interaction with stations -- applications,

complaints, renewals -- to include the public files that currently are paper in

filing cabinets.

McDowell

said that he was all for transparency, and that it was not an issue of

transparency or even of putting some of the public files online. He said

broadcasters were complaining specifically about the political files because of

the added expense to keep them online and in real time, as well as having to

post proprietary information. And rather than other parts of the public file,

which have to do with stations service to the community, the political file had

to do with the price of election advertising. "The political file contains

information for candidates seeking to purchase political ads and sheds light on

the spending patterns of campaigns, political committees, third- party groups

and such," he said. "Unlike other parts of the public inspection

file, the contents of the political file do not speak to whether a broadcaster

is serving its local community of license. The political file is a tool for

examining transparency in campaign spending rather than broadcaster behavior."

Genachowski

said that no new information was being made public in the proposal, and as to

whether it was more the province of the Federal Election Commission -- a

suggestion some legislators raised -- he said that FCC had been instructed to

require the TV station political file reporting by Congress in 2002 and that

stations reported the info as part of their public interest obligations.

Emerson

hammered away on the issue, saying her media buyer could get access to

political file info without having to go knock on every station door.

Genachowski suggested that it was not as easy for the general public. She asked

why the FCC was not suggesting expanding the online requirement to cable or radio.

He

simply said he was not proposing expanding the requirement and said

broadcasters have unique obligations, including as singled out in the 2002

McCain-Feingold law. He reiterated that it is an open docket and that the FCC

is still considering whether or not to move the files online.

McDowell

said that TV stations had told him it could cost up to $140,000 per station

annually to comply with a mandate to post the files in real time.

Suggesting

he was prompted to look into the issue by the FCC's refusal to provide

LightSquared documents to Sen. Charles Grassley, Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart

(R-Fla.) said he had done some digging and found that the FCC had denied 48% of

such requests in 2010 compared to an average of 7.3% for the rest of the

government, and for one subcategory of denials, it had refused more than the CIA.

Why

does the FCC have more secrets than the CIA, he asked the chairman.

Genachowski responded that he was not familiar with those statistics but that

there were professionals at the FCC who dealt with those requests and he would

get together with the Congressman to figure out what they meant.

"The

FCC is a government leader in transparency, including under the Freedom of

Information Act," said an FCC spokesman in an e-mail response to the

Diaz-Balart questioning. "Just last week, the Attorney General

recognized the FCC for its 'particularly exemplary' use of the FCC.gov website

to proactively release agency records and data, and House Oversight Committee

Chairman Darrell Issa gave the FCC an 'A' for its FOIA record-keeping. In

Fiscal Year 2011, the vast majority of FOIA requests that could be processed

led to disclosure of records. Only about 3% (20 of 594) of the FOIA requests

that were complete with fees paid could not be accommodated when the FCC had

responsive records."

The

FCC did make some LightSquared documents available pursuant to FOIA requests,

but not the documents Grassley sought in a non-FOIA request.

Other

hearing highlights:

Genachowsksi

was asked by Yoder how the FCC could insure GPS investors that there

would not be a repeat of LightSquared-like potential interference to GPS. The chairman said that

the FCC still wanted to remove the prohibition on using satellite spectrum for

terrestrial mobile broadband -- the waiver it issued LightSquared and is now

proposing rescinding due to GPS interference issues -- so

would need to figure out how to resolve the issue of GPS receivers sensing

in-band transmissions, which had been the case with LightSquared.

The

chairman said he would look into what appeared to be a large jump in FCC

salaries of over $150,000, although later in the hearing he seemed to have hit

on a possible answer for those salaries going from 46 in 2008 to over 400 in

2009. While he pointed out that was before he came to the commission, he said

staffers had advised him -- apparently in the time between when the issue was raised

first in the hearing and an hour or so later -- that there may have been a

general change in pay grade from just under $150,000 to just over, which would

account for the increase. Genachowski offered some other possibilities,

including that the FCC increasingly needed economists, engineers and others

with advanced degrees to deal with an increasingly complicated, digital world.

McDowell

reiterated his call for reforming the contribution side of the Universal

Service Fund. The chairman said that was in the works, but pointed out that the

FCC's reforms of the distribution side would already translate into savings for

consumers.

Genachowski

got a shout out from Emerson for finding $6 million in cost savings. She asked

for a list of the 200 regs he said the FCC had excised, saying she would like

to get other agencies to follow his lead. McDowell said he would also like to

see that list, suggesting that while the FCC was pruning some, it was growing

others in the form of additional regs the FCC had passed over his dissent.

It

would not be a Hill hearing without someone asking whether the Fairness

Doctrine was going to be revived. The chairman, who took the vestiges of that

doctrine off the books last year, prompted by McDowell, reiterated that he

thought it had been a bad policy from the outset and it was gone. McDowell

added a caveat, however, saying that under a different chairman, perhaps, it

could come back in another form. He said it would definitely not be called the

fairness doctrine next time around, but advised continued vigilance.

Ranking

member Jose Serrano (D-N.Y.) said that he was concerned that the FCC might need

more money budgeted for the incentive auctions. Genachowski said he was not

asking for more people, but was also concerned about having sufficient

engineering, legal and other expertise.