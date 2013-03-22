Genachowski Hears It From Admirers

Tributes to departing FCC chair Julius

Genachowski were stacked up like planes over LaGuardia

in journalist inboxes Friday morning, even as the chairman was announcing hisdeparture "in the coming weeks" -- he did not say how many -- to

staffers at a hug-filled almost goodbye in the FCC's meeting room.

"Julius

solidified America's leadership in

broadband deployment," said William Kennard, U.S. Ambassador to the European

Union and former FCC chairman himself. "The U.S. is the undisputed

world leader in deploying large scale 4G networks, smartphones and mobile

apps. This would not have happened without the policy environment that he

created." Setting much of the agenda for that environment was the chairman's

the National Broadband Plan, which included reforms to the Universal Service

Fund to migrate it from traditional phone service, and the incentive auctions

that are meant to free up spectrum for mobile broadband.

Fellow

commissioner Robert McDowell called his exit the end of "close a historic

era of thoughtful and energetic policymaking. Although occasionally we

disagreed, sometimes profoundly, he leaves office with my utmost respect. He

proved that through hard work, persistence and creativity, bipartisanship and

compromise in policymaking can occur in Washington, even in these days

of sharp divisions and gridlock." McDowell earlier this week announced his

own exit from the commission, giving the same "coming weeks" answer.

He

added that Genachowski had been "an eloquent and effective advocate for

repurposing valuable spectrum to meet the needs and demands of American

consumers. The results may not come to fruition for years, but many of his

efforts in the wireless sector will help spur investment, innovation and

economic growth."

"Chairman

Genachowski has been a brilliant chair of the Federal Communications

Commission," said ranking Energy & Commerce Committee member Rep.

Henry Waxman (D-Calif.). "He has transformed and energized the agency.

Under his leadership, the FCC protected consumer access to the free and open

Internet, preserved and expanded wireless competition, and reformed the broken

universal service and intercarrier compensation system."

"We

commend Chairman Genachowski for his extraordinary work over the last four

years on behalf of the country," said Comcast executive VP David Cohen.

"His long list of accomplishments have a common theme: bringing the

highest caliber of communications technologies to all Americans and to ensure

the US remains the leader in

the global marketplace. Under his leadership, the Commission adopted a National

Broadband Plan, the Connect America Fund and the Incentive Auction opportunity

to help drive innovation, investment and job creation." His FCC also

allowed Comcast to merge with NBCU.

"As

I named him at the 2013 International CES, Chairman Genachowski is the

â€˜Spectrum Chairman,'" CEA President Gary

Shapiro said. "Consumers and industry alike will benefit for years to come

thanks to Genachowski's service at the FCC."

"I

want to express my sincere thanks and appreciation for Chairman Genachowski's

leadership at the FCC," said CTIA president Steve Largent. "Julius

was instrumental in overseeing the National

Broadband Plan and has been a strong voice on spectrum issues and acceleration

of broadband infrastructure deployment so that consumers may continue to enjoy

the benefits of the wireless ecosystem. Julius recognized early on the benefits

of mobile broadband and made it a priority to deliver additional, cleared

spectrum to meet consumer demand and maintain U.S. global leadership."

"With

the blueprint of the National Broadband Plan as a guidepost, Mr. Genachowski

pursued goals that will move the dial on further deployment of broadband in

years to come," said USTelecom

president Walter McCormick. "He is to be commended for the extraordinary

feat of executing fundamental reforms to the nation's universal service

program, a thicket of complex regulation dating back to monopoly-era regulation

which is now positioned for a broadband age."

"Chairman

Genachowski brought a renewed focus to the FCC on both wireline and wireless

broadband from virtually his first day in office," said AT&T senior

EVP Jim Cicconi. "He oversaw the drafting and publishing of our nation's

first National Broadband Plan and he identified the spectrum crisis that led to

provisions in the Middle Class Tax Relief and Job Creation Act of 2012 that

will not only make much needed broadband spectrum available for auction but

also will hopefully result in the construction of a nationwide, interoperable network

for public safety. If that weren't enough, Chairman Genachowski also

issued a unanimous order adopting the first comprehensive reform of universal

service and intercarrier compensation..."

"Chairman

Genachowski's leadership at the FCC has been marked by his commitment to

encourage expansion and adoption of broadband -- both wireless and wireline --

as a transformative technology that is critical to our nation's global

competitiveness, our economy and our standing as global leader in wireless

innovation," said Verizon senior VP Craig Silliman. "We commend him

for modernizing outdated policies, including reforms to the antiquated

intercarrier compensation system and the Universal Service Fund."