Genachowski Hears It From Admirers
Tributes to departing FCC chair Julius
Genachowski were stacked up like planes over LaGuardia
in journalist inboxes Friday morning, even as the chairman was announcing hisdeparture "in the coming weeks" -- he did not say how many -- to
staffers at a hug-filled almost goodbye in the FCC's meeting room.
"Julius
solidified America's leadership in
broadband deployment," said William Kennard, U.S. Ambassador to the European
Union and former FCC chairman himself. "The U.S. is the undisputed
world leader in deploying large scale 4G networks, smartphones and mobile
apps. This would not have happened without the policy environment that he
created." Setting much of the agenda for that environment was the chairman's
the National Broadband Plan, which included reforms to the Universal Service
Fund to migrate it from traditional phone service, and the incentive auctions
that are meant to free up spectrum for mobile broadband.
Fellow
commissioner Robert McDowell called his exit the end of "close a historic
era of thoughtful and energetic policymaking. Although occasionally we
disagreed, sometimes profoundly, he leaves office with my utmost respect. He
proved that through hard work, persistence and creativity, bipartisanship and
compromise in policymaking can occur in Washington, even in these days
of sharp divisions and gridlock." McDowell earlier this week announced his
own exit from the commission, giving the same "coming weeks" answer.
He
added that Genachowski had been "an eloquent and effective advocate for
repurposing valuable spectrum to meet the needs and demands of American
consumers. The results may not come to fruition for years, but many of his
efforts in the wireless sector will help spur investment, innovation and
economic growth."
"Chairman
Genachowski has been a brilliant chair of the Federal Communications
Commission," said ranking Energy & Commerce Committee member Rep.
Henry Waxman (D-Calif.). "He has transformed and energized the agency.
Under his leadership, the FCC protected consumer access to the free and open
Internet, preserved and expanded wireless competition, and reformed the broken
universal service and intercarrier compensation system."
"We
commend Chairman Genachowski for his extraordinary work over the last four
years on behalf of the country," said Comcast executive VP David Cohen.
"His long list of accomplishments have a common theme: bringing the
highest caliber of communications technologies to all Americans and to ensure
the US remains the leader in
the global marketplace. Under his leadership, the Commission adopted a National
Broadband Plan, the Connect America Fund and the Incentive Auction opportunity
to help drive innovation, investment and job creation." His FCC also
allowed Comcast to merge with NBCU.
"As
I named him at the 2013 International CES, Chairman Genachowski is the
â€˜Spectrum Chairman,'" CEA President Gary
Shapiro said. "Consumers and industry alike will benefit for years to come
thanks to Genachowski's service at the FCC."
"I
want to express my sincere thanks and appreciation for Chairman Genachowski's
leadership at the FCC," said CTIA president Steve Largent. "Julius
was instrumental in overseeing the National
Broadband Plan and has been a strong voice on spectrum issues and acceleration
of broadband infrastructure deployment so that consumers may continue to enjoy
the benefits of the wireless ecosystem. Julius recognized early on the benefits
of mobile broadband and made it a priority to deliver additional, cleared
spectrum to meet consumer demand and maintain U.S. global leadership."
"With
the blueprint of the National Broadband Plan as a guidepost, Mr. Genachowski
pursued goals that will move the dial on further deployment of broadband in
years to come," said USTelecom
president Walter McCormick. "He is to be commended for the extraordinary
feat of executing fundamental reforms to the nation's universal service
program, a thicket of complex regulation dating back to monopoly-era regulation
which is now positioned for a broadband age."
"Chairman
Genachowski brought a renewed focus to the FCC on both wireline and wireless
broadband from virtually his first day in office," said AT&T senior
EVP Jim Cicconi. "He oversaw the drafting and publishing of our nation's
first National Broadband Plan and he identified the spectrum crisis that led to
provisions in the Middle Class Tax Relief and Job Creation Act of 2012 that
will not only make much needed broadband spectrum available for auction but
also will hopefully result in the construction of a nationwide, interoperable network
for public safety. If that weren't enough, Chairman Genachowski also
issued a unanimous order adopting the first comprehensive reform of universal
service and intercarrier compensation..."
"Chairman
Genachowski's leadership at the FCC has been marked by his commitment to
encourage expansion and adoption of broadband -- both wireless and wireline --
as a transformative technology that is critical to our nation's global
competitiveness, our economy and our standing as global leader in wireless
innovation," said Verizon senior VP Craig Silliman. "We commend him
for modernizing outdated policies, including reforms to the antiquated
intercarrier compensation system and the Universal Service Fund."
