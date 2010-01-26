Genachowski To Head Delegation To Auschwitz

The FCC announced Tuesday (Jan. 26) that chairman Julius

Genachowski has been named to head the presidential delegation to Poland to mark the 65th anniversary of the

liberation of Auschwitz, the Nazi death camp

there.

The commemoration is scheduled for tomorrow (Jan. 27) in Krakow.

Genachwoski's great grandmother was killed at Auschwitz and

his father fled Belgium

before the war.

The White House announced that they had selected Genachowski

Tuesday. He and the president were

friends at Harvard

Law School.