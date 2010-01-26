Genachowski To Head Delegation To Auschwitz
The FCC announced Tuesday (Jan. 26) that chairman Julius
Genachowski has been named to head the presidential delegation to Poland to mark the 65th anniversary of the
liberation of Auschwitz, the Nazi death camp
there.
The commemoration is scheduled for tomorrow (Jan. 27) in Krakow.
Genachwoski's great grandmother was killed at Auschwitz and
his father fled Belgium
before the war.
The White House announced that they had selected Genachowski
Tuesday. He and the president were
friends at Harvard
Law School.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.