Genachowski to Give YouTube Interview March 16
By Alex Weprin
YouTube will interview FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski
immediately following the FCC's unveiling of the national broadband plan at its
March 16 public meeting.
The FCC touted the appearance March 10, calling it a chance
to make "one of the most open and participatory processes in the history
of the FCC" even more so.
Genachowski joins his old friend and classmate President
Obama, who did an interview with YouTube following his State of the Union
speech.
"Now it's your turn to ask FCC Chairman Julius
Genachowski questions about his plan for the future of the broadband in America,"
the FCC said in announcing the interview. "No topic is off-limits: from
civic engagement to economic opportunity, education to health care - we want to
know what Americans have in mind for Internet innovation in the 21st
century."
The interviewer will be Steve Grove, head of news and
politics for YouTube. Grove also conducted the interview with the president.
