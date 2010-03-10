Genachowski to Give YouTube Interview March 16

YouTube will interview FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski

immediately following the FCC's unveiling of the national broadband plan at its

March 16 public meeting.

The FCC touted the appearance March 10, calling it a chance

to make "one of the most open and participatory processes in the history

of the FCC" even more so.

Genachowski joins his old friend and classmate President

Obama, who did an interview with YouTube following his State of the Union

speech.

"Now it's your turn to ask FCC Chairman Julius

Genachowski questions about his plan for the future of the broadband in America,"

the FCC said in announcing the interview. "No topic is off-limits: from

civic engagement to economic opportunity, education to health care - we want to

know what Americans have in mind for Internet innovation in the 21st

century."

The interviewer will be Steve Grove, head of news and

politics for YouTube. Grove also conducted the interview with the president.