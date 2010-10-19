Genachowski to Fox/Cablevision: Time for Gamesmanship is Over

FCC Chairman

Julius Genachowski had not commented on the new retrans bill being

proffered by Sen. John Kerry, but he took both Fox and Cablevision to

task equally Monday on the same issue, essentially

taking them on the regulatory equivalent of a trip to the woodshed.

Having phoned the CEOs of both companies, Genachowski said in a statement

that he was "deeply troubled that Cablevision and Fox are spending more

time attacking each other through ads and lobbyists

than sitting down at the negotiating table. The time for petty

gamesmanship is over."

In the calls, he said that he "reiterated the importance of reaching a deal, as many companies have done before."

He also

suggested the FCC would be trying to determine whether either side was

not negotiating in good faith, a point at which the FCC is empowered to

step in per the retransmission consent law.

"I

reminded the companies that they share responsibility for consumer

disruption, and that they shouldn't punish consumers because of their

unwillingness to reach a deal," he said. "I also insisted that they

negotiate in good faith. We will continue to scrutinize

their actions very closely."

That

statement came only about a half hour before the start of the next

National League Playoff game featuring the Phillies. Fox's Philadelphia

station, which is carrying the game, has been off Cablevision

since Oct. 15, along with stations in New York and New Jersey.

"We are

continuing to work to ensure that consumers understand all of their

options, which are outlined at FCC.gov."

The FCC has pointed out that

viewers can switch pay services or get the games off

the air.