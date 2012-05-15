Genachowskito Focus On Broadband In Senate Testimony

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski will be discussing

broadband -- almost exclusively -- when he talks up the FCC's role in

maximizing the power of communications technology at a Senate Commerce

Committee FCC oversight hearing Wednesday, at least according to his opening

statement.

In fact, he uses the term

"broadband" 18 times, and "wireless" nine, while there are

no references to "broadcasting." He does refer to TV, but only to

make the point that the FCC has already freed up some broadcast spectrum for

unlicensed devices in the so called TV "white spaces."

There is also an oblique reference to broadcasting

when the chairman refers to unleashing "significant amounts of prime

spectrum through incentive auctions."

"At the FCC, our mission is to maximize

the power of communications technology to grow our economy; create jobs;

enhance U.S. competitiveness;

empower consumers; and unleash American innovation, including in areas like

education, health care, and public safety," he says, according to a copy

of his prepared text.

That is echoing the themes that have become

virtually a mantra for the chairman. "Consistent with this mission, over

the last three years, we have focused the agency on broadband communications --

wired and wireless," he says to put a point on it.

That focus, he points out, includes

"modernizing and reforming major programs like the Universal Service Fund

[which the FCC is migrating to broadband], freeing spectrum for both licensed

and unlicensed use, removing barriers to broadband buildout, and taking strong

and balanced steps to preserve Internet freedom."

"In conclusion, the wired and wireless

broadband sectors are critically important to our economy and global

competitiveness," he says.