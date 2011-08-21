Genachowski: FCC Will Not Release AOM Until Congress Authorizes Auction

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski has indicated that the

commission will not release its Allotment Optimization Model (AOM) -- how it

will reconfigure broadcast spectrum after an incentive auction -- until after

it gets that auction authority from Congress, a signal that did not sit well

with at least one congressman and a whole national association worth of

broadcasters.

The chairman's timeline came in response to Rep. John

Dingell (D-Mich.), who had pointed out that the FCC had not yet detailed its

spectrum plans and asked the chairman to rectify that in a June letter to the Commission.

Dingell has been a longtime supporter of broadcasters and a critic of a

spectrum reallocation plan he fears could leave few if any broadcast stations

in Detroit.

"At this point, the AOM remains very much a work in

progress," said Genachowski in his letter to Dingell, "and I am deeply

concerned that disclosure of pre-decisional information would potentially

damage the Commission's deliberative processes, as well as result in needless

public confusion about the status of the Commission's work on the voluntary

incentive auction concept." But he suggested he would be willing to

provide more info once Congress has passed legislation authorizing the FCC to

compensate broadcasters for giving up spectrum.

"Should Congress grant the Commission the ability to

conduct voluntary incentive auctions," said Genachowski, "I commit to

you that we will put the then-current (and further refined) version of the AOM

out for public comment before setting the rules for the auction. The result

will be a full, fair and open process that will allow for a complete review of

the methodology, data and assumptions the Commission will ultimately use to

implement that authority."

That was not the answer Dingell was looking for. He

called "deeply troubling" what he said was an unresponsive answer,

including the chairman's "insistence" that the Commission get the

authority before Congress got the plan details. He said the chairman was

"concealing" the nature of future agency actions and that he would

have to oppose any legislation that did not explicitly protect broadcasters. He

did not spell out those protections in the letter, but they would likely

include replicating the interference protections and coverage areas of stations

that elect not to give up their spectrum.

The National Association of Broadcasters, which has made

those protections a centerpiece of its lobbying on the issue, took the

opportunity to associate itself with Dingell's remarks and push for info.

"It is deeply disappointing that a member of

Congress as distinguished and long-serving as John Dingell would not receive an

answer from the FCC to a question so vital to his constituency," said NAB

President Gordon Smith in a statement. Rep. Dingell's concern clearly arises

from the fact that Detroit citizens could lose access to all of their local TV

stations because of U.S. treaty obligations with Canada," he said.

"If the FCC has evidence proving that NAB's analysis is incorrect, it

should make it available, and quickly."