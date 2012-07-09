Genachowski: FCC on Track for Fall Incentive Auction Proposals
FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski says the FCC is still on
track to start putting out its incentive auctions proposals by the fall. That
is according to prepared testimony for a July 10 oversight hearing in the House
Communications Subcommittee.
Broadcasters have been pushing the FCC to release its
framework for the auctions ASAP so they can decide whether or not it is in
their interest to participate.
The chairman also plans to tell Congress that the FCC has
reduced by 20% the number of license and application renewals that had been
pending for more than six months, as well as cutting in half the amount of time
it took to review what he called routine wireless transactions.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.