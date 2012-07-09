Genachowski: FCC on Track for Fall Incentive Auction Proposals

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski says the FCC is still on

track to start putting out its incentive auctions proposals by the fall. That

is according to prepared testimony for a July 10 oversight hearing in the House

Communications Subcommittee.

Broadcasters have been pushing the FCC to release its

framework for the auctions ASAP so they can decide whether or not it is in

their interest to participate.

The chairman also plans to tell Congress that the FCC has

reduced by 20% the number of license and application renewals that had been

pending for more than six months, as well as cutting in half the amount of time

it took to review what he called routine wireless transactions.