Genachowski: FCC Still Justified in Regulating Broadcast Content

New FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski

seems not quite settled into his new digs: a spacious corner office on the eighth

floor of FCC headquarters in Washington. It remains a work in progress, with

empty bookshelves behind his desk and walls not yet filled with mementos or

evidence of past accolades. But there is the Willis Reed-signed basketball

under glass-Genachowski is a Knicks fan with fond memories of the 1969-70

season that brought an NBA championship to New York City-as testament to one of

his great loves, one he shares with his old Harvard buddy, Barack Obama.

But there is something of a metaphor

for the size of the bureaucracy Genachowksi inherits, and of the tasks ahead of

him, in the large dead-tree dictionary that sits open next to the door. "It

doesn't have the word ‘broadband' in it, or even the word ‘Internet,'" he says,

adding that "maybe we will find a ‘green' way to be able to look up words."

Genachowski made a fine second

impression during his meet-and-greet with reporters soon after his installation

June 29. Trim, well-dressed, bright-eyed and with a firm-bordering-on "say

uncle" handshake, he seems a man secure in his own skin and convictions. The

industries he regulates will know where he's coming from, though they may not

always like where he is going. Even the well-dressed "protester"-Weigel

Broadcasting President Norman Shapiro-standing in front of the FCC with a sign

saying "Please Decide" (at issue: some low-power transfers dating from last

August) says he thinks Genachowski will make a great chairman.

The chairman made clear that he

believes broadcast content needs regulating, both because it is still the sole

source of TV for millions of broadcast-only homes, and because of its

popularity in homes with cable and satellite.

Genachowski talked to B&C's John Eggerton last week about

his vision of the media landscape, broadcast and cable regulation, the

challenge of broadband and more. While his answers were as controlled and

careful as the Harvard lawyer he is, they also revealed something of the man

and his mission.

That includes relying on his new

general counsel to help navigate indecency enforcement and make recommendations

on issues of cable programming access and carriage. Genachowski also urges the public

and industry to take the FCC's broadband plan "very seriously."

The chairman adds that the FCC will

look into the health of the news media. His predecessor, then-acting chairman

Michael Copps, proposed the inquiry.

As

for the Fairness Doctrine-it's not happening, Genachowski says. But diversity

of voices-that's in the FCC's DNA.

.

Below is an edited transcript of the interview:

Onetime FCC Chairman Newton

Minow famously called TV a "vast wasteland." Updating TV to "video platform,"

how would you characterize the landscape?

I would not attempt to one-up

Chairman Minow. We have gone from a world when Newton Minow was chairman of

just a few broadcast channels going into every home to, for homes that get

cable and satellite, many, many more channels. There is certainly more variety.

There has been an incredible mushrooming of creativity on broadcast television

since the 1960s. And there have been lots of powerful examples since the '60s

of great news, great documentaries and great entertainment on TV.

It is also true that parents are

very frustrated when they turn on the TV, whether it's a broadcast-only home or

whether they are cable or satellite subscribers. They are frustrated because

they see things they don't think are appropriate for their kids, and they are

frustrated by their [lack of] ability to do something about it. There is also

frustration and confusion about all the different media platforms kids deal

with today, with dramatic changes from when Newton Minow was chairman and

raising a whole host of new issues.

Like what?

Parents today have hundreds of TV

channels in the home, they have a computer in the kitchen, they have a video

console in the basement and a mobile phone in their kids' pockets. Each of

those devices represents real opportunity for their kids and for the economic

growth of the country, and new sources for news, information and entertainment.

But they also present a whole host of new issues.

What should or can the FCC do

to help them navigate this landscape?

The first step is to look at it

seriously and be clear about what the objectives are, and to take a look at

what is actually going on in the marketplace. I don't think the objectives have

changed since the Children's Television Act was enacted in the 1990s. And

though I haven't thought about it before, I expect the objectives haven't

changed since Newton Minow was chairman [in the early 1960s] in this area

relating to kids. And those are promoting the education and health of our kids,

of protecting kids, and empowering parents.

As you know, we announced last week

that the FCC will be doing an inquiry into children and the digital media

landscape. And we are already doing an inquiry required by the Senate into parental

empowerment tools. So the first step is to understand what is going on. The

second step is for the FCC to ask what it can do to get better information in

the market.

One of the steps we will be taking

is revamping the FCC Website with respect to the Children's Television Act

information that is public, that broadcasters supply, and that is already on

the FCC Website if you look hard enough. We are going to turn that information

into something that is user-friendly and parent-friendly.

You signaled that the FCC would

ban interactive ads in kids' shows, absent a parental opt-in. Why is that

necessary?

The commission looked at this

several years ago and tentatively concluded that the risk of interactive

advertising in digital programming for kids in the absence of parental consent

was too high. This is the ability of a kid watching digital TV and clicking

through to a commercial sales site or program. If parents want their kid to

have that feature, that is fine. But if parents are concerned, kids won't be able

to easily poke around through children's television programming into commercial

sites. From what I have seen, that tentative conclusion seems correct. I want

the FCC to finish the process and analyze the record; based on what I know now,

I think the outcome will be to codify that tentative conclusion.

We want to clarify that you are

not yet concluding that three hours of educational TV per week is too much or

even too little, but that essentially everything is still on the table.

It is the right time to have

everything on the table. It has been [almost] 20 years since the Children's

Television Act was adopted. The commission over the years has taken steps to

enforce it. That shouldn't stop. Broadcasting remains a unique medium. It is

still the only source of television entertainment for millions of Americans.

But there is no question that the landscape has changed to the point where

taking a fresh look at kids in the digital media world against the objectives

that we all share is completely right and appropriate.

You used the word "unique" in

your testimony on the kids' rules, and talked about how there was more choice

"for those who could pay for it." It sounds like you are convinced broadcast

content still needs to be regulated.

Yes, I am convinced that in a world

where there are millions of Americans for whom broadcast television is their

only video medium, that the core justifications for commission action in this

area are unchanged. So, the core mission for the FCC is to enforce public

interest obligations with respect to broadcast spectrum. That does not change

in a world where so many Americans still only receive broadcast television, and

where broadcast television still is, even in many of the homes that receive

other forms of programming, the dominant and most-watched form of programming.

The FCC has essentially put the

backlog of indecency complaints on the back burner while the courts hash things

out. The Supreme Court has weighed in and said the fleeting-profanity

justification passed muster, and nudity may as well. Where is the FCC in terms

of what it can do on indecency enforcement?

The FCC's job in indecency is to

defend and enforce the laws. I spoke in my confirmation hearings about sharing

the concern parents have about what children see on TV. So the FCC's job is to

enforce the law and address pending complaints in the backlog.

Will you be working through

that backlog?

We will be. Litigation is ongoing.

Our general counsel started last week, and he has not had a chance to look into

it and make a recommendation with respect to overall litigation strategy. Our

responsibilities are to defend and enforce the law. This is an area where the

general counsel's view on what the right process is moving forward-since the

litigation still is pending-is important. He is in the middle of studying it.

What can you tell us about the

state of journalism inquiry circulated by then-acting chairman Michael Copps?

I have real concerns, as many

Americans do, about what is going on in America with respect to newspapers,

local news and information. It has been an area of ongoing interest at the FCC

from the beginning. Local news and information has been a core pillar of the

Communications Act and remains that. So I share the concern of many Americans,

and I respect the leadership the commissioner has taken. The commission will be

tackling this topic, but we haven't announced a timetable.

Let's talk about broadband for

a moment. Is it broadband plan first and everything else second, or do you have

to juggle all these balls at once?

The commission has an obligation to

juggle all the balls. I have tried in my public remarks to staff and in meetings

to outline the strategic priorities: promoting universal broadband-essential;

promoting job creation, economic growth, innovation and investment-essential;

protecting and empowering consumers, public safety, promoting a vibrant media

landscape and revitalizing and retooling the FCC. This is a manageable set of

strategic priorities that the commission can tackle and will tackle. We have to

be able to do more than one thing at once.

Weigel Broadcasting President

Norman Shapiro told us he has three low-power TV station-license transfer

applications pending that were filed last August, and that the FCC hasn't ruled

on them yet. He says all he wants is a decision. Is there hope for him?

I am not familiar with his case, but

one of the topics I raise with each of the bureaus and offices is backlog. The

public has a right to expect that the commission will expeditiously decide

matters that are before it. I have asked each of the different bureaus to look

at their backlogs to the extent that they have them and take care of matters

that are languishing.

Diversity of voices and opinion

was part of the president's overarching communications policy position. Can you

draw a distinction between the Fairness Doctrine, which you oppose, and

promoting diversity of voices?

That's a good question. I would ask

those who think they are related to explain to me how they are. The Fairness

Doctrine ultimately has the huge risk of getting the government involved in

censoring speech on the basis of political views and opinion. And that is not

acceptable to me. Chilling speech was the core reason that the Fairness

Doctrine was repealed. The commission, as long as I am here, won't have any

interest in reinstating it and doing anything to censor speech based on

political views and opinions.

The interest in diversity goes back

to the beginnings of the Communications Act. It goes back to core principles

underlying the First Amendment. We benefit as a society when we have a vibrant

marketplace of ideas representing different points of view. And that is a

proposition that I don't think has been disputed.

Do you have any concerns in the

area of access to, or carriage of, cable programming?

As you know, some complaints and

petitions have been filed, and it wouldn't be appropriate for me to comment on

specific ones or pre-judge them. But in thinking about the areas, I will be

focused on competition and consumer choice. I don't think there is any dispute

that competition and consumer choice will drive innovation and, ultimately,

service to consumers. That is the frame in which the commission will be looking

at specific disputes. There are statutory issues that we will have to wrestle

with as part of that, but the core purposes underlying the original statutory

provisions are those principles, competition and consumer choice.

When you are doing that

wrestling, do you think the so-called "terrestrial loophole" will get pinned or

have its arms raised in victory?

Well said. Whatever happens, we will

use that framing. I think it is appropriate to let the bureau and the general

counsel's office look at it carefully, especially since there are pending

matters.

Have you looked at the

broadband comments and reply comments?

I have had them summarized.

[FCC broadband czar] Blair Levin said recently that

the comments were aspirational, but he was looking more for action plans. Was

that your sense of it?

We are a country in need of a

national broadband strategy 10 years ago. But we are where we are. It is a

terrific thing for the country that the president and Congress instructed the

FCC to develop a broadband strategy.

There is a very wide interest and

support for the country pushing forward on broadband. This is our generation's

major infrastructure challenge. It's what we need to get right to have an

enduring engine for economic growth, job creation and innovation in this

country.

Why do I say all this? It is very

important for the process and participation to "meet the moment." We need to

make sure that everyone who has data and ideas that can help the country meet

this real challenge is participating in the process and taking it seriously. I

am happy to send the message that we want the entire community of people who

have an interest here to take it very seriously because it deserves to be taken

that way.

Do you see the broadband report

hard date being moved to June 12, 2010, or can you commit to Feb. 17?

We are going to hit our target.

This week marks your

"monthiversary" at the commission. I know you have walked these halls as top

aide to then-chairman Reed Hundt. What has surprised you about being chairman?

I am pleasantly surprised by the

desire of the staff at the FCC to work to revitalize and re-tool the agency.

This is not a staff that needs to be convinced that our communications

infrastructure is vital to the success of the country, and that the FCC has a

powerfully important role to play as the nation's expert agency. With respect

to the staff that is here, they are up for the challenge of revitalizing and

re-tooling the agency, and there is widespread understanding that there is a

lot of work to do to make sure the agency functions in a way that meets the

challenges of the day.

The other thing that has been a

pleasant surprise is the quality of the new senior staff that we have been able

to recruit. An extraordinary number of talented people have become part of this

effort to work together with the staff that is here.

Is this going to be an Ivy

League commission?

If you look, you will see a great

mix of backgrounds and experiences. I wouldn't say this is a surprise, but one

of the things I have enjoyed about meeting with the bureaus and offices is that

you find yourself in rooms with lawyers, economists, technologists, M.B.A.s,

physicists, people from military backgrounds, from industry, people who are

coming here out of college. To me, this is one of the exciting things about the

agency.

I feel very strongly that the best

policies don't come from a group of like-minded people with similar backgrounds

and similar training looking at the same issue. They come from a group of

people trained in different ways, with different backgrounds and experiences,

coming together and really pushing each other on what's the right answer for

the country. We take personnel and staff very seriously against this

background.

So I am thrilled to have a lot of

people here who have extraordinary credentials. But what really excites me

about the team that we are putting together is the mixture of backgrounds and

experiences and disciplines. The clear instruction that they have gotten from

me is to respect each other's backgrounds and work together, and stay focused

on our strategic priorities and what we really need to do to serve the public

interest.