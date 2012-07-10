Genachowski: FCC Is Monitoring Hearst/TWC, But Power Is Limited

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski said Tuesday he shares

concerns about the retrans dispute between Time Warner Cable and Hearst,

and that the FCC is monitoring the situation, but reiterated that the FCC's

authority is limited.

Rep. Charles Bass (R-N.H.) raised the issue at an FCC

oversight hearing in the House Communications Subcommittee Tuesday.

Bass said many New Hampshirites have awoken to a blue screen

when the only full-power network affiliate in the state went dark on the Time

Warner Cable system.

Bass said he had corresponded with the chairman over their

agreement that consumers were being harmed by the disputes, and pushed for an

answer on when the FCC would act on its proposals -- it has been over a year

since they were offered up.

The chairman said that under the "old laws" the

FCC's authority is limited, but reiterated that he was willing to work with

Congress on whether the law needed to be updated per changes in the

marketplace.

When pressed again for an answer on when the FCC would complete

its proceeding on its proposed changes, Genachowski said he would need to get

back to him, saying again that the FCC's options are limited, but adding that

the committee should not wait for the FCC to act.