Genachowski: FCC Has completed Baseline Spectrum Inventory

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski says the FCC has learned

enough about spectrum to know it needs to "incentivize" some

commercial users to give it up for mobile wireless broadband.

That message came in a speech Wednesday and a

just-released letter from FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski to Sen.

Olympia Snowe (R-Me.). The chairman has been stumping for incentive

auction authority from Congress, but Snowe had written him saying the FCC needed to first take the "fundamental step" of

completing an inventory of spectrum, decrying what she said was the FCC's

apparent inaction.

In response, Genachowski said that the FCC had

completed "one of the most substantial and comprehensive evaluations of

spectrum in the Commission's history." That includes its Spectrum

Dashboard (an updated version is being released this month, he said). The FCC

has identified what bands of spectrum are used for, who holds the

licenses, where the licenses are and other information.

Genachowski said he supported her suggestion of

exploring ways to "more exhaustively" inventory spectrum, including

use, but said measuring actual use was not necessary to identify "primary

opportunities for unleashing additional commercial spectrum." He also said

the FCC faced the challenge of determining whether a use study was worth the

tens of millions of dollars and several years it would take to complete.

At a speech at a mobile broadband spectrum forum in Washington

earlier Tuesday marking the year anniversary of the release of the National

Broadband Plan, the chairman said that the inventory had been completed and

that it told the commission "more than enough to conclude that incentive

auctions are an essential item to add to the FCC's toolkit. "

He said that inventory had confirmed that there were

"no hidden vacant lots of commercial airwaves" being sat on by cable

or satellite users, and said "We certainly know more than enough about

existing spectrum uses to move forward with a mechanism that would simply bring

new market-based options to these bands."

The National Association of Broadcasters, which has asked

Congress to investigate reports of spectrum hoarding, Wednesday called on the

FCC to produce the data showing their was no spectrum lying fallow.

"The FCC is an independent agency and we have completed

our baseline spectrum inventory. The information is available online in the

FCC's Spectrum Dashboard

and LicenseView," said FCC spokesman Rob

Kenny. "It tells us where the opportunities are to address the imminent

spectrum crunch."

Genachowski had also explained in his speech that just

because the spectrum had not been built out didn't' mean those holding it were

hoarding it. Every spectrum license has build-out requirements. "While

there are these allegations that there is hoarding going on," said an FCC

official speaking on background, "nobody has come to the commission and

said 'here are people who are in violation of the terms of their license

because they haven't built out. A far as we are aware, nobody is violating the

terms of their license."

The source said the commission takes those deadlines

seriously, but pointed out that it takes time to get the capital and build the

towers and the other facilities, and for manufacturers to make equipment that

works on those facilities. "It is not: 'OK, you bought the spectrum today,

you better have it up and running tomorrow.'"

"The FCC statement is a disappointing response to Congress, which is seeking a thorough spectrum inventory," said NAB spokesman Dennis Wharton. "The question is not whether the FCC can identify locations and licenses on the spectrum dashboard that have been set aside for specific services. The real issue is whether specific companies that bought or were given spectrum worth billions have actually deployed it."