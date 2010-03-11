Genachowski: FCC Began Comcast/NBCU Review March 5

The FCC did not begin its review of the Comcast/NBCU deal

until March 5, according to FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski.

According to prepared testimony for a Senate Commerce

Committee hearing March 11 on the proposed deal, the chairman

said that while the FCC received the transfer application--for NBC station

licenses--and public interest statement on Jan. 28, the company asked the

commission to wait until it had submitted "a supplemental economic

report," which he said the FCC got last Friday. He said the FCC will soon

put the deal out for public comment.

Genachowski said a staff-level review has begun. The

chairman said he has instructed that staff look at past mergers and see

"with the benefit of hindsight, what the FCC did right, and where the

agency could have done better."

The FCC will conduct the review in consultation with the

Justice Department, which is conducting its own, separate, antitrust review of

the deal.

The chairman could not discuss any details of the review

since it is currently before the commission.

Senate Commerce Committee Chairman John Rockefeller

(D-W.Va.) said he recognized Genachowski and Christine Varney of Justice could

only talk about process, not the substance of the deal.

The chairman's testimony was primarily an outline of the

FCC's statutory responsibility in reviewing transactions, including insuring

competition, diversity, localism and a "deep respect" for the First

Amendment.