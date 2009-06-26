Genachowski Expected To Start Monday

Newly confirmed FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski released a statement thanking the president and Congress and praising his future colleagues, including giving a shout-out to the president's picks for the two open seats on the commission.

He was confirmed by unanimous consent Thursday evening and an FCC spokesperson said they expected the new chairman's first day at the commission would be Monday, June 29. The FCC's first public meeting is Thursday, July 2.

"I want to thank the members of the U.S. Senate for this enormous honor, first presented to me by President Obama to whom I am also deeply grateful," Genachowski said.

"The FCC has the inspiring mission of ensuring that our communications networks and technologies serve the nation's needs and improve the lives of all Americans. I salute the exceptional work and dedication of Acting Chairman Michael Copps, Commissioners Robert McDowell and Jonathan Adelstein, and the FCC's employees in advancing that mission.

Actually, Adlestein won't be a future colleage since Genachowski was nominated to fill the remaining four years of Adelstein's term. He is moving to the USDA to run its rural utilities program as soon as he can get confirmed by the Senate. It was not clear whether Friday or Monday would be Adelstein's last day, but when Genachowski is sworn in, Adelstein will no longer be a commissioner.

"I look forward to collaborating with Commissioners Copps and McDowell during this dynamic time of extraordinary opportunity," continued Genachowski. "It is with great pleasure that I congratulate Commissioner McDowell on his confirmation and wish Commissioner Adelstein well in his further important government service.

"I am pleased to congratulate Mignon L. Clyburn and Meredith Atwell Baker on having been nominated by President Obama to serve on the Federal Communications Commission. These two distinguished public servants have track records of great success and experience that will be strong virtues at the FCC. I wish them the very best in the confirmation process, and I enthusiastically await their arrival at the Agency."