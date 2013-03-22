Genachowski Exiting in 'Coming Weeks'

FCC chairman Julius Genachowski has made his departure

official.

In a meeting on Friday morning that was streamed on the FCC's website, he told

the assembled staffers that he would be leaving the agency "in the coming

weeks."

Genachowski did not say when he was leaving, but he is

expected to stay through the commission's April 18 meeting. He also has a date

to address the National Association of Broadcasters convention April 10.

"Over the past four years, we've focused the FCC on

broadband, wired and wireless, working to drive economic growth and improve the

lives of all Americans," he told staffers. "And thanks to you, the

Commission's employees, we've taken big steps to build a future where broadband

is ubiquitous and bandwidth is abundant, where innovation and investment are

flourishing."

Genachowski joined the commission in June 2009, a moment

hailed by public interest group progressives as an opportunity to advance their

agenda. But the FCC under chairman Genachowski proved more moderate, approving

the Comcast/NBCU merger, for one, adopting pro-cable policies primarily because

they were also pro-broadband, and re-introducing a loosening of media ownership

rules similar to that of predecessor Kevin Martin, who was pilloried by some of

the same groups hanging their agenda on Genachowski.

"He closed the terrestrial loophole and he got

significant industry and public interest buy in on the network neutrality

solution, says Preston Padden, who heads the Expanding Opportunities for

Broadcasters Coalition. Both of those were improbable accomplishments."

Genachowski's announcement follows one earlier in the

week by Republican commissioner Robert McDowell, who also said he is leaving in

the next few weeks. The tandem exits give the president a chance to pair their

replacements. In the interim, either commissioners Mignon Clyburn or Jessica

Rosenworcel could be acting chairs of a 2-1 commission. Both are in the

conversation to replace Genachowski as well, as is National Cable and

Telecommunications Association president Tom Wheeler and Karen Kornbluh,

longtime Obama adviser.

Said to be among those on the list of possible McDowell

replacements are Ray Baum, former Oregon Public Utility Commission chairman and

current top adviser to House Communications Subcommittee chair Greg Walden

(R-Ore.), and Neil Fried, senior telecommunications counsel to the House

Energy and Commerce Committee. Michael O'Rielly, a staffer with Senate Republican

John Cornyn (Texas), and former Scripps Networks chief legal officer A.B. Cruz,

who is Latino, have also been mentioned.

In a letter to the commission Friday, women'sgroups called on the president to name a woman to succeed Genachowski.

Tributes were already beginning to flow even before the

official staff meeting announcement.

"As a former FCC chairman who appreciates the

incredible privilege and immense responsibility of overseeing the nation's

telecommunications sector, I want to thank and congratulate chairman

Genachowski for his outstanding leadership and remarkable accomplishments

during his tenure," said National Cable and Telecommunications Association

president Michael Powell in a statement. "During a period of tremendous

economic turmoil and marketplace uncertainty, chairman Genachowski established

a future-focused agenda that promoted investment in networks and services that are

now delivering important societal benefits to American consumers. Chairman

Genachowski wisely believed that ubiquitous Internet connectivity would be the

defining technology of our day, and his leadership has ensured that America's

robust wired and wireless broadband networks are world class. The entire cable

industry is grateful to chairman Genachowski for his exceptional

leadership. We look forward to working closely with the current and future

leadership of the Commission."

"NAB salutes chairman Genachowski for his years of

service at the FCC," National Association of Broadcasters president Gordon

Smith said in a statement. "The FCC chair is arguably one of the most

difficult jobs in Washington, and yet Julius consistently performed with

dedication and focus. We may have disagreed on occasion, but America's

broadcasters wish him well in his journeys ahead."

"Viewed in their totality, chairman Genachowski's

achievements -- which include numerous waivers and exemptions that avoided

placing disproportionate regulatory burdens on smaller operators -- show

that he understood and accounted for the concerns and values of smaller

operators," said the American Cable Association. "ACA greatly

appreciates that and wishes chairman Genachowski a long and productive future."

Though the kudos far outweighed the barbs, not everyone was

singing the chairman's praises.

Free Press, which celebrated Genachowski's arrival, also

applauded his exit. Free Press president and CEO Craig Aaron made the following

statement: "When Julius Genachowski took office, there were high hopes

that he would use his powerful position to promote the public interest. But

instead of acting as the people's champion, he's catered to corporate

interests. His tenure has been marked by wavering and caving rather than the

strong leadership so needed at this crucial agency."

The chairman did not want to comment, but a

source close to Genachowski put it this way, reinforcing the sense that the

chairman looked to a middle ground rather than any particular agenda beyond

promoting the spread of the Internet: "When someone is criticized

from the far left and the far right, they are probably doing the right thing."