Genachowski to Defend FCC Budget During House Hearing

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski will defend the FCC's

budget in an upcoming House hearing, an FCC source confirms.

He is scheduled to appear before the Republican-led House

Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science and Related

Agencies (he hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m.

on March 30).

The FCC's budget has been targeted by some House Republicans

as a way to defund the FCC's new network neutrality rules and to zero out

funding for its chief diversity officer position, which has been branded part

of an unelected czardom the Republicans said the administration hadinstalled in positions of power that did not require congressional

confirmation.

Defunding both were included in an appropriations bill that

passed the House but not the Senate.

There could also be questions about a spectrum fee proposed

in the FCC budget as a "spectrum policy" tool, as well as a way for

the FCC to raise billions over the next 10 years. The FCC has suggested it

could use a spectrum fee as another way to encourage broadcasters to give

up spectrum real estate for wireless broadband. That would be the stick for

staying, the carrot being incentive auctions to compensate them for

exiting.

