Genachowski: Cybersecurity Should Not Be Part of ITU Treaties

FCC

Chairman Julius Genachowski outlined various ways the U.S. government, particularly his commission, was combating

cyberattacks, but that does not include a coordinated global effort if it means

adding cybersecurity

provisions to international telecommunication regulations.

He was echoing

Ambassador Terry Kramer, who was tapped by President Obama to lead the U.S. delegation

to the World Conference on International Telecommunications (WCIT 12) in Dubai next month, and who raised similar concerns in an

American Enterprise Institute speech and panel discussion earlier this week.

Genachowski and

Kramer's concerns, shared by a bipartisan -- for once -- Congress are that

adding cybersecurity to the ITU to-do list is part of an effort to expand

current treaties on ITRS (International

Telecommunications Regulations) into the Internet space, and give governments

like China, Russia and some Arab states an avenue for control of content and

its free flow.

In a speech at the Centcom

Conference on advancing cybersecurity, Genchowski said the WCIT conference

poses real challenges, and pointed to the calls for cybersecurity to part of

the treaty conference.

"Calls to add cybersecurity provisions in the

International Telecommunication Regulations are misplaced and ultimately

counterproductive," he said. "International regulations are simply too

broad, too inflexible, and too slow to change to effectively address

cybersecurity issues. And any attempt to draft a 'one-size-fits-all' text

could easily do more harm than good."