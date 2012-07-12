Genachowski Criticizes Russian Web-Blocking Bill

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski said Friday that Russia's

new proposed Internet blacklist could endanger an open Internet.

In a statement on a new bill that gives the state the power

to blacklist websites by requiring Web hosts to block access to blacklisted

sites or be blacklisted themselves, Genachowski called it "a troubling and

dangerous direction."

According to a VOA report Friday, the bill was billed by

Russian officials as a way to protect kids from child porn and info about drug

use and suicide.

"I believe this legislation will stifle investment in

broadband and impede innovations that could advance Russia's promising Internet

economy," he said. "While protecting children online is a legitimate

governmental concern, the Duma's bill, in its current form, could lead to

restricting access to valuable Internet content and services and chilling

innovation, economic opportunity, as well as free expression."

Genachowski, the Obama Administration, Congress and others --

Commissioner Robert McDowell has been particularly vocal -- are already

concerned about Russia and other countries' efforts to secure more government

involvement in Internet governance.