Genachowski: Consumers Need Sufficient 'Monthly' Broadband Capacity

FCC chairman Julius Genachowski sent a clear signal on

Tuesday to the industry that the FCC has its eye on usage-based pricing and its

impact on broadband use.

He reiterated that usage-based pricing can be a useful tool

-- the FCC's network neutrality rule order cited that upside -- and was

consistent with "driving efficiency, investment, and faster and more

robust network infrastructure," he also suggested those tools could be

misused.

In a speech, "Winning the Global Broadband Race,"

at VOX Media headquarters in Washington, the chairman made a point of saying

that consumers need sufficient "monthly" broadband capacity so that

families don't have to fight over who gets to do homework or have a remote

health checkup or stream video, and "monthly" capacity to make sure

that the e-commerce goods flow freely.

He said he understood the challenge to ISPs of managing the

growing demands on their networks while earning enough to invest in upgrades

and expansion, both FCC goals. But he also said he expects monthly usage limits

to rise and the cost-per-bit of those usage-based plans to decrease as

technology improves. He also said he continued to have concerns about:

"practices that harm competition, including from over-the-top providers

[he did not name any names]; unnecessarily depress broadband usage; or reduce

incentives to increase broadband speeds and capacity."

In the speech, the chairman laid out his vision of fast,

ubiquitous broadband, available when and wherever people needed it, a goal that

could be reached by investing in infrastructure, promoting competition and

protecting the open Internet.