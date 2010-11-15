Genachowski: Broadcast's SuccessfulPast Could ImpedeBroadband's SuccessfulFuture

FCC Chairman

Julius Genachowski was stumping for spectrum incentive auctions Monday in a speech

to the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners. He argued

that, ironically, the success of broadcasters

in the last century was proving to be some impediment to the rise of a

new communications platform, broadband, in this one.

Congress has

to give the FCC the authority to compensate broadcasters out of the

proceeds from the auction of broadcast spectrum reclaimed for wireless

broadband. The FCC will need that money if it

is to get broadcasters to volunteer to reduce their spectrum or give it

up entirely.

And that

auction incentive proposal is critical to freeing up the 500 Mhz of

spectrum for mobile wireless envisioned in the National Broadband Plan, Genachowski said. He pointed out that the Obama administration

has endorsed it. There are also bills in Congress supported by both

Democrats and Republicans that would authorize the auctions.

"It's time to

turn that support into law," Genachowski added. "The sooner incentive auction

legislation is adopted, the sooner we can unleash spectrum for mobile

broadband, and the sooner we'll see the benefits

to consumers and taxpayers, to our economy and our ability to lead the

world in 4G mobile. This is a choice between bringing market forces into

spectrum allocations, or keeping a status quo that is destined to harm

our global competitiveness and frustrate

mobile consumers."

According to

a copy of his prepared testimony, the chairman spoke of broadcasting

as a success story, but suggested it was last century's success and it

was time to look to a new future. Saying it

was something of an irony, he said that, "There are areas

where our country's success in the 20th century makes it harder to do

what's necessary in the 21st."

One of those, he said, was broadcasting and its use of spectrum.

"What

happened with broadcast spectrum in the 20th century was a remarkable

success," he said. "By opening up spectrum for commercial use, we made

it possible for entrepreneurs to create a large and

successful over-the-air broadcast TV industry that in turn helped

create our extraordinarily successful U.S. content industry, bringing

real benefits to our economy and beyond."

But the

underlying message was that viewers were moving away from broadcasting

to view that content on new platforms, ones that now needed some of the

spectrum broadcasters had used to build their

business. "Fast forward to today," he continued, and "Less than ten

percent of us - down from 100 percent - still get our television

programming from over-the-air broadcast transmissions. Instead, people

watch TV through cable or satellite. The world has changed, but our

spectrum allocations still reflect the previous era."

The

chairman's remarks came the same day that the National

Telecommunications & Information Administration announced its

five-year and ten-year plans for reclaiming government and private

spectrum.

That includes the FCC's plan to get 125 Mhz from broadcasters by

incentivizing them--paying them--to give it up, or move to smaller

spectrum quarters, including possibly sharing. To make way for those

possibilities, the FCC plans to take a series of spectrum

actions at its Nov. 30 meeting, including rewriting the rules to allow

for channel sharing, to make the VHF band more attractive for the

broadcasters it want to relocate to lower channel numbers, and to allow

for greater experimentation with flexible spectrum

use.

Broadcasters

are willing to consider a voluntary system in which some broadcasters

participate, but the National Association of Broadcasters has also made

it clear if feels the industry is part of

the broadband and mobile video future of the 21st century.