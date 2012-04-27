Genachowski: Broadcaster Political File Compromise Would Have Been Censorship

RELATED:

FCC Votes to Post TV Station Political Files Online

Sounding every bit the Harvard lawyer, FCC Chairman Julius

Genachowski Friday attempted to pick apart broadcaster arguments against

posting online public file reporting requirements the FCC voted to adopt at its

public meeting, saying their desire to exclude spot pricing from political

files would have been censorship and fly in the face of plain congressional

language to the contrary.

The chairman said that opposition to the proposal had

morphed over time. One argument, he said, was that there was not need to post

public files online because they were readily available at stations. He

countered that FCC staffers had been dispatched to Baltimore to test that

theory. The result, he said, was that it took 61 hours to collect from eight

stations at a copying cost of about $1,700.

Next, he said, the argument was that it was technically

infeasible. That was a hard argument to sustain, he said, particularly given

that businesses everywhere, including broadcasters, were routinely moving info

online.

Then came "burden and cost," he said. The burdens

were dramatically overstated he said, and the costs likely were from about $80

to $400.

Then, he said, the arguments moved to political files. He

said broadcaster compromise proposals to only include aggregate totals online

and keep the spot prices in files at stations would be censoring information

the Congress explicitly required in campaign reform law that stations

publicize. The question, he said, was whether making those public mean locked

away in filing cabinets or readily available online. He suggested the answer was

simply common sense.

As to arguments that the information was already available

through the FEC, he repeated that the McCain-Feingold campaign finance reform

law required broadcasters to make the information public.

He said he was not surprised that broadcasters had opposed

the requirement. He pointed out they had fought the political file reporting

requirement all the way to the Supreme Court back in 2002 before losing.

He did say he appreciated the "small

group" of broadcasters who recognized the value of online public file

postings and had worked "valiantly" on a workable proposal.