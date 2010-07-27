Genachowski: Broadband Reg Authority Key to Cyber Security, Privacy

In

testimony for a Senate Commerce Committee hearing on online privacy

Tuesday, FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski took the opportunity to put in a plug

for clarifying the FCC's broadband regulatory authority.

In

his written testimony, a copy of which was supplied to B&C by a third party, Genachowski suggested that effort

was important to the privacy and security of the net. "As we

move forward on online privacy, cyber security, and other vital issues,"

he said in summing up his testimony, "it is important that uncertainties

in the regulatory framework be resolved."

The

chairman is currently collecting input on his proposal to reclassify broadband

transmissions as Title II information subject to some of those common carrier

rules. That effort is to resolve the regulatory framework uncertainties created

by the court decision in the Comcast/BitTorrent case.

The

chairman talked about working with the Federal Trade Commission on initiatives

to "help inform and empower consumers," as well as on informing

consumers about the need to protect wireless home networks. The FCC is looking

toward a future in which broadband and other video is seamlessly integrated

into home entertainment and information systems.

It

is currently collecting info on how to promote that through an all-video

set-top gateway.

He

also put in a plug for the just-announced FCC online consumer help center,

including its "consumer-friendly system for filing complaints."