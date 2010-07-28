Genachowski On Broadband: Mission Not Accomplished

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski Wednesday defended the FCC's

conclusion in a broadband deployment status report released last week thatbroadband was not being rolled out to all Americans "in a reasonableand timely fashion."

In a speech Wednesday in Seattle at the convention of OPASTCO, the

Organization for the Promotion and Advancement of Small Telecommunications

Companies, the chairman said that some had looked at the report's finding that

most people had broadband access as a sign of success, but he did not see it

that way.

Various industry players and legislators took issue with the

report's conclusion in the wake of its findings that close to 95% of the

country did have broadband access. Instead, Genachowski said that 24

million figure was "unacceptable," and even evoked in his word

choice, whether intentionally or not, a now-famous shipboard banner

overestimating the progress of the Iraq war.

"Just last week, the FCC issued a report finding that up to

24 million Americans - again, mostly in rural areas - do not have access to

robust broadband," he said, according to a copy of the speech. "The

different reactions to this report were telling. Some saw that high-speed

broadband was available to a very large percentage of Americans, and said

everything is fine. Nothing more to do. Mission accomplished. I disagree."

He used that as a jumping-off point for pitching reform of the

Universal Service Fund, which almost everybody agrees is a good idea.

The FCC has set 4 megabytes downstream as the standard for

broadband deployment, and the chairman said he doesn't see that getting raised

to the 100 megabits some have argued for. He didn't exactly commit to keeping

it at 4 Mbps, but said 100 wasn't happening and that any pitches to raise it

above four would have to include how much it would cost and who would be paying

for it.

He pointed out that the FCC's own broadband plan estimates that it

would cost $320 billion to provide that 100 Mbps universal speed, which could

translate to a seven-fold increase in the consumer contribution to the fund.

"Even with different assumptions, there's no dispute that

we'd be looking at massive and unprecedented new funding requirements, and

significant increases in the required contributions to the fund. We can't do

that," he said.