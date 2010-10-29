Genachowski Backs Legislative Look At Retrans

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski has endorsed a

congressional review of retransmission consent rules, suggesting changes could

include mandatory mediation and binding arbitration.

That came in a letter to Senate Communications

Subcommittee Chairman John Kerry (D-Mass.), who has proposed legislation to

revamp the system.

"I agree with you that recent events raise

issues of real concern. Negotiations between broadcasters and pay television

providers have become increasingly fractious and we are now in the midst of an

impasse resulting in a sustained blackout. I share your concern that the

current system relegates television viewers to pawns between companies battling

over retransmission fees," Genachowski said in a letter released by Kerry.

"Under the present system, the FCC has very

few tools with which to protect consumers' interests in the retransmission

consent process. Congress granted the FCC limited ability to encourage agreement

by ensuring that the parties negotiate in good faith," Genachowski

continued. "But current law does not give the agency the tools necessary

to prevent service disruptions. Accordingly, I agree that it is time for

Congress to revisit the current retransmission law and assess whether changes

in the marketplace call for new tools to strike the appropriate balance of

private negotiations and consumer protection. Such tools might include, for

example, mandatory mediation and binding arbitration, which could prevent the

kind of unfortunate stalemate that now exists between Cablevision and

Fox."

He also said the FCC would "continue to push

Fox and Cablevision to resolve their dispute.

"The FCC today made it clear they agree Congress

must revisit the current retransmission law and assess whether changes in the

marketplace call for reform," said Kerry.