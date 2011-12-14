Genachowski Applauds– With Reservations– Passage of Spectrum Bill

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski called passed of spectrum

incentive auction authority legislation a major achievement, but still has

issues with the bill as do many Democrats.

The Republican-backed version of the bill passed Tuesday

as part of the payroll tax extension package of must-pass legislation, but the

president said he will veto that overall package if it gets to his desk in the

current form.

Genachowski pointed to the bill's provision of the FCC with

incentive auction authority and its funding of a broadband public safety

network as plusses, and he applauded the House, in this case that would be overwhelmingly

House Republicans, for those moves.

But like House Democrats, Genachowski is concerned about

portions of the bill he said could "tie the agency's hands in ways that

could be counterproductive."

He did not specify, but among the Republican-backed

portions of the bill was an amendment that would prevent open access or

wholesaling conditions on auctioned spectrum, and would limit the FCC's ability

to decide who would get to bid on the spectrum.

But the chairman did get specific with one element of the

bill: its prohibition on allocating any more of that freed-up spectrum for

unlicensed wireless. "Precluding the FCC from adopting innovation-enhancing

policies around unlicensed spectrum could threaten U.S. global leadership in

spectrum-related innovation," he said in a statement. "The same is

true for the bill's restrictions on the Commission's ability to construct band

plans and structure auctions in ways that maximize the value of licensed

spectrum."