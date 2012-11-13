Genachowski Applauds New Broadcaster Auction Coalition

FCC chairman Julius Genachowski Tuesday gave an "open,

transparent and data-driven" shout-out to the new Expanding Opportunities for

Broadcasters Coalition, which is being organized by former broadcast exec and

one time Association for Independent Television Stations president Preston

Padden.

"Incentive auctions will offer significant opportunities for

broadcasters -- both those that will take advantage of a once in a lifetime

financial opportunity, and those that will choose to continue to be a part of a

healthy and diverse broadcast marketplace," said the chairman in response to

the creation of the coalition. "I welcome the participation of the new

Expanding Opportunities for Broadcasters Coalition in our rulemaking process as

the Commission engages all stakeholders in a manner that is open, transparent

and data-driven."

The FCC is working on final rules and a framework for its

reverse incentive auctions, part of the FCC's National Broadband Plan to free

up spectrum for wireless broadband. The FCC has targeted a mid-2013 vote

on final rules, and has held webinars and a workshop with broadcasters to help

answer their questions and solicit input on the process. Broadcasters will have

the option of selling some or all of their spectrum or remaining in the

business, though not necessarily on the same channel. The FCC will have to

repack broadcasters to make room for contiguous swaths of spectrum for national

wireless footprints.