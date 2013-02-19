Genachowski to Appear at NAB
It looks like FCC chairman Julius Genachowski won't be going
anywhere for at least a couple more months. Genachowski will make an appearance
at the National Association of Broadcasters convention in Las Vegas in April,
NAB said Tuesday.
As usual for FCC chairs at NAB, Genachowski will participate
in a morning Q&A session April 10, with NAB joint board chair Paul
Karpowicz providing the questions.
Look for questions on the incentive auction -- broadcasters
are troubled by some recent activity on the front in the form of an FCCproposal on software to calculate interference and coverage for TV stations
and, if no action has been taken by then, on the media ownership item the
commissioners have yet to vote on.
There has been speculation that the chairman might exit
before that, though he has maintained he remained focused on his job and has
deflected questions about a possible departure.
