Genachowski to Appear at NAB

It looks like FCC chairman Julius Genachowski won't be going

anywhere for at least a couple more months. Genachowski will make an appearance

at the National Association of Broadcasters convention in Las Vegas in April,

NAB said Tuesday.

As usual for FCC chairs at NAB, Genachowski will participate

in a morning Q&A session April 10, with NAB joint board chair Paul

Karpowicz providing the questions.

Look for questions on the incentive auction -- broadcasters

are troubled by some recent activity on the front in the form of an FCCproposal on software to calculate interference and coverage for TV stations

and, if no action has been taken by then, on the media ownership item the

commissioners have yet to vote on.

There has been speculation that the chairman might exit

before that, though he has maintained he remained focused on his job and has

deflected questions about a possible departure.