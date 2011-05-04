Genachowski and McDowell to Testify on Net Neutrality

Democratic FCC Chairman

Julius Genachowski and senior Republican Commissioner Robert McDowell will

be testifying on network neutrality in a House Judiciary subcommittee

hearing Thursday, May 5.

The morning hearing in

the Subcommittee on Intellectual Property, Competition and the Internet, is on

"Ensuring Competition on the Internet: Net Neutrality and Antitrust. Part

II: FCC Panel."

Part I was back in

February and featured, among others, net neutrality fan Gigi Sohn of

Public Knowledge.

The House has already

passed a resolution disallowing the FCC's December vote to expand and codify

its network openness principles, but that is almost certainly as far as that

resolution is going.

The rules have not gone

into effect yet, and won't for several months due to vetting by OMB for

paperwork reduction requirements and the fact that the FCC order said the rules

would not go into effect until 60 days after that vetting--by both the FCC and

OMB--was completed and the final rules published.