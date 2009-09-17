Genachowski, Again, Voices Opposition to Fairness Doctrine

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski once again reiterated his opposition to the fairness doctrine.

Saying sometimes "repeating relentlessly" was necessary, he told a House Communications Subcommittee oversight hearing audience Thursday that he did not support the doctrine's return, "either through the front door or the back door."

He also said he respected the First Amendment and freedom of expression and opinion.

That came in the chairman's opening remarks and after several Republican legislators referenced the fairness doctrine issue in their opening statements. John Shadegg (R-Ariz.), for example, had warned that he would not be happy to see any "administrative interference."