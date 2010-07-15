Genachowski To Address MMTC Capital Conference

FCC

Chairman Julius Genachowski has just been confirmed as a speaker at the

Minority Media & Telecom Council's Access To Capital and Telecom Policy

Conference next week (July 19 and 20) in Washington.

All

five commissioners will appear, with Mignon Clyburn via video.

Among

the other confirmed speakers are National Cable & Telecommunications

Association President Kyle McSlarrow, National Association of Broadcasters

President Gordon Smith, former top FCC Broadband Advisor Blair Levin, Rural

Utilities Service administrator and former FCC Commissioner Robert Adelstein,

and Rep. Bobby Rush (D-Ill.).

In

addition to sessions on the future of broadband, raising capital and how to get

a share of procurement dollars, including from the broadband stimulus funds,

the conference will include a forum bringing together entrepreneurs with

bankers, brokers and others with money to invest.

MMTChas been critical of FCC diversity efforts, or more specifically the lack of

them, including asking it to suspend its EEO rules while it figures out how to

do it right.