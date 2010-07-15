Genachowski To Address MMTC Capital Conference
FCC
Chairman Julius Genachowski has just been confirmed as a speaker at the
Minority Media & Telecom Council's Access To Capital and Telecom Policy
Conference next week (July 19 and 20) in Washington.
All
five commissioners will appear, with Mignon Clyburn via video.
Among
the other confirmed speakers are National Cable & Telecommunications
Association President Kyle McSlarrow, National Association of Broadcasters
President Gordon Smith, former top FCC Broadband Advisor Blair Levin, Rural
Utilities Service administrator and former FCC Commissioner Robert Adelstein,
and Rep. Bobby Rush (D-Ill.).
In
addition to sessions on the future of broadband, raising capital and how to get
a share of procurement dollars, including from the broadband stimulus funds,
the conference will include a forum bringing together entrepreneurs with
bankers, brokers and others with money to invest.
MMTChas been critical of FCC diversity efforts, or more specifically the lack of
them, including asking it to suspend its EEO rules while it figures out how to
do it right.
