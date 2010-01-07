Genachowksi Asks To Move Plan Date to March 17

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski has officially asked Congress

for a one-month extension of the Feb. 17 due date for the national broadband

plan.

That came in letters to the leaders of the House Energy

& Commerce and Senate Commerce Committees, which have jurisdiction over the

FCC. The letters were posted on the FCC's Web site Thursday. And while the new

due date may be St. Patrick's Day, the chairman assured the legislators that

the delay will not cost any more green. "This extension will have no

impact on the FCC budget for the plan," he said.

Genachowksi said the request was so that the FCC could

collect more information from stakeholders and better brief Congress. He

pointed out that it was an unparalleled undertaking.

Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Jay Rockefeller has

already agreed to support the delay, which was reported Wednesday, and ranking

member Kay Bailey Hutchison will too, according to a source familiar with her

thinking.