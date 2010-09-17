GCI Promotes Tina Pidgeon to Senior VP, Governmental Affairs

Alaska cable company General Communication Inc. has named Tina

Pidgeon to the new post of senior VP of governmental affairs and senior

counsel, effective immediately.

She had been VP of federal regulatory affairs, based in

Washington.

Pidgeon will be responsible for regulatory, legal and

government strategy. She will be relocating to Anchorage and reporting directly

to company president Ron Duncan.

Pidgeon's post was created in the wake of the death last

month of Dana Tindall, GCI senior VP, legal, regulatory and governmental

affairs, who was killed in the crash of a GCI plane,

one that also took the lives of Tindall's 16-year-old daughter Corey, former

Alaska Sen. Ted Stevens, former Stevens' aide Bill Phillips and pilot Terry

Smith.

"Tina is a great asset to our company and has led our efforts

to advocate for and shape common-sense federal telecommunications policy for

many years," said Duncan in announcing the move.

Before joining GCI in 2003, Pidgeon was an attorney with Drinker

Biddle, representing clients including GCI before the FCC and state regulators.

Pidgeon's move also means that her husband, Comcast Sports Group

VP, Communications, Tim Fitzpatrick, will be leaving that company. Fitzpatrick

told B&C he will launch his own

communications consulting firm in Anchorage.

Fitzpatrick has been with Comcast for 10 years. The company has

not finalized a replacement, he said.