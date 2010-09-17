GCI Promotes Tina Pidgeon to Senior VP, Governmental Affairs
Alaska cable company General Communication Inc. has named Tina
Pidgeon to the new post of senior VP of governmental affairs and senior
counsel, effective immediately.
She had been VP of federal regulatory affairs, based in
Washington.
Pidgeon will be responsible for regulatory, legal and
government strategy. She will be relocating to Anchorage and reporting directly
to company president Ron Duncan.
Pidgeon's post was created in the wake of the death last
month of Dana Tindall, GCI senior VP, legal, regulatory and governmental
affairs, who was killed in the crash of a GCI plane,
one that also took the lives of Tindall's 16-year-old daughter Corey, former
Alaska Sen. Ted Stevens, former Stevens' aide Bill Phillips and pilot Terry
Smith.
"Tina is a great asset to our company and has led our efforts
to advocate for and shape common-sense federal telecommunications policy for
many years," said Duncan in announcing the move.
Before joining GCI in 2003, Pidgeon was an attorney with Drinker
Biddle, representing clients including GCI before the FCC and state regulators.
Pidgeon's move also means that her husband, Comcast Sports Group
VP, Communications, Tim Fitzpatrick, will be leaving that company. Fitzpatrick
told B&C he will launch his own
communications consulting firm in Anchorage.
Fitzpatrick has been with Comcast for 10 years. The company has
not finalized a replacement, he said.
