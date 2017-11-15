GCI Backs Native Alaskan Content Creators

Alaska cable/telecom GCI is teaming with the Walter Kaitz Foundation to underwrite a fellowship program for two Alaska Native content creators as a way to promote that culture in films, TV shows and online.



Throughout the month, GCI will be accepting applications to the program, which will send the winners to Kaitz's Hollywood Creative Forum Feb. 13-14 in Los Angeles to help them establish important industry connections.



“This is an incredible opportunity for indigenous Alaskans to make direct connections with people in the industry who may ultimately change the course of their career,” said Kaitz Foundation Executive Director David Porter in announcing the initiative with GCI. “We are grateful that GCI is supporting the Walter Kaitz Foundation’s mission to increase diversity in the industry.”



Winners will be announced at the Anchorage Film Festival next month. The winnings include forum air fare, flights and hotels, a private dinner with program and development executives and exposure on GCI platforms, including cable and social media, as well as at the film festival and the Alaska Federation of Natives Convention.



The initiative was actually announced at about the same time that the FCC was approving GCI's sale to Liberty.