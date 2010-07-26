Gates, Not Obama, Biggest African American Story in Mainstream Press

Despite having the first African American in the White House, African Americans as a group did not draw much attention from the

mainstream

press, according to a new study released by the Pew Research Center and

its Project for Excellence in Journalism (PEJ). And what coverage there

was focused on events rather than issues about

race.



In fact, the arrest of Harvard Professor Henry Louis Gates turned out to be the biggest race-related story during the

presidents' first year in office, claiming 19.4% of stories vs. 17.6% of stories about the first African American president,

though the president was also a player in the story about his friend Gates when he called the arrest "stupid" and ultimately

helped make peace through a White House "beer summit." A story about race had to have at least 25% of its content about race or

a specific racial group, according to Pew.



The study found that 9% of the coverage of President Obama had some racial element to it, primarily Rep. Joe Wilson calling the

president a liar and Senator Harry Reid apologizing for remarks about the president's skin color.

Cable and talk radio focused the most on race, with 2.5% and 2.4% of their stories, respectively, containing "significant

mention of African Americans."



Newsmakers rather than issues drove coverage of African Americans, including the death of Michael Jackson and the attempted

terrorist attack by Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab, which along with Gates and Obama accounted for almost half (46%) of all the

coverage with substantial mentions of African Americans.



According

tot he study, the mainstream press explored "substantial African

American angles" for only two issues, the economy and health care, but

that was less than 10% of the total African American-focused

coverage.



The study looked at 67,000 news stories between February 2009 and February 2010. Only 1.9% of those related to African

Americans "in a significant way," though that was more than the 1.3% to Hispanics and .2% to Asian Americans.

Do the

findings also mean the media are becoming more color blind? "In some

cases, perhaps it does mean a less color blind media," says Amy

Mitchell, PEJ Deputy Director. "But one of the things we

see is that media seems shy to tackle the complex issues of race and

race relations, and that even when those issues emerge from events, the

media, to a large degree, tends to politicize it and focus

on individuals rather than taking a broader look."