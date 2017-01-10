Gary Roberts Retiring at Fox

Gary Roberts, executive VP of Fox Group Legal, is retiring effective Feb. 1

With that retirement, the company is realigning its legal team. Jill Ratner, executive VP of litigation at Fox Entertainment Group, becomes deputy general counsel for litigation for 21st Century Fox.

Ratner will oversee content protection enforcement and employment issues.

Ratner has led the litigation team for cases involving content streaming services Aereo and FilmOn X.

“Jill has been instrumental in a number of our highest profile litigation successes over the last decade," said Gerson Zweifach, senior executive VP and group general counsel for 21st Century Fox. "She is a versatile and gifted lawyer and I look forward to working with her and integrating all of her colleagues into the 21CF legal team.”