GAO: FCC Should Help Create UBP Code for Fixed Internet

A just-released GAO report on fixed broadband providers' use of usage-based pricing (UBP) recommends that the FCC work with fixed Internet access providers—cable operators are the leading providers—on a voluntary code of conduct similar to the Wireless Code of Conduct.

The study concludes the FCC should monitor fixed Internet USB and help improve consumer education.

"Because no code of conduct exists for fixed providers, there is less assurance that information provided to consumers is clear, consistent, and transparent, potentially leading to consumer confusion over data usage and poor decisions regarding data plans," GAO concluded.

