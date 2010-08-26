GAO: FCC Needs To Drill Down On Wireless Competition Data

The Government Accountability Office has recommended that the FCC

start collecting more and more detailed information about the wireless industry

so it can better determine how competitive it is.

The FCC apparently agrees and has signaled it will adopt many of the report's recommendations.

In a copy of the report released Thursday, GAO framed its

recommendation as more of a suggestion than a directive, saying the FCC should

"assess whether expanding original data collection of wireless industry

inputs and outputs-such as prices, special access rates, capital expenditures,

and equipment costs-would help the Commission better satisfy its requirement to

review competitive market conditions with respect to commercial mobile

services."

That conclusion was driven in part by concerns about better

understanding the impacts of consolidation, both positive and negative. The

report found, for example, that the four largest carriers, AT&T, Sprint

Nextel, T-Mobile and Verizon Wireless, have more than 90% of the wireless

customers. It also found that since 2000, consumers have seen lower prices and

better coverage.

According to GAO, the FCC took no official position on the

recommendations in the report, which was requested by Senate Commerce Committee

Chairman Jay Rockefeller (D-W.Va.), and committee members Senators Dan Inouye

(D-Hawaii), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.).

In a statement released midday Thursday, Rick Kaplan, chief counsel to FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski, said: "We're pleased that GAO has recognized the need for the FCC to collect more comprehensive data on special access and will soon be taking steps to address many of the issues raised in the report."

In some ways, Kaplan suggested, GAO was preaching to the choir. "Wireless connectivity is a key economic driver that creates enormous opportunities for consumers, innovators, and businesses," he said. "We agree with GAO that data-driven analysis of the wireless marketplace is essential for pro-innovation, pro-competition policies. The FCC has taken proactive steps to improve our data and analysis, including collecting new and better data for this year's Mobile Wireless Competition Report."

In his statement on the report, Rockefeller gave a shout-out to

those benefits but said he was still concerned about access to rural areas and

early termination fees he said "unfairly" prevent customers from

switching providers.

"This report will help Congress reevaluate the wireless

impact on Internet access and the impact of the current regulatory framework on

wireless services," Wyden added.

For its part, the FCC has already created a consumer task force,

whose first action last January was to seek information from those top carriers

on how they inform consumers about the fees, which wireless companies point out

are tied to term contracts whose lower equipment and access prices are based on

a commitment to a long-term rather than a month-to-month contract. Those term

contracts promote broadband deployment, Verizon for one has argued, by lowering

the up-front costs to consumers.

"In finding that wireless consumers are seeing ‘lower prices and better coverage,' today's GAO report confirms what we've been saying for a long time--that the U.S. wireless industry is extremely competitive and continues to respond to increasing consumer demand by delivering real benefits for American consumers," CTIA-The Wireless Association President Steve Largent said in a statement.

Spotlighting the finding that prices had gone down in the last 10 years, Largent said CTIA agreed with GAO that cost is an indicator of competition in the marketplace.

He also said that GAO's note that spectrum was an "essential input" added impetus to the FCC's plan to reclaim 500 Mhz of spectrum from broadcasters and others for wireless broadband over the next 10 years.