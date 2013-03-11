Game Industry Will Extend Ratings to Versions for Phones, Tablets

Video game manufacturers and distributors Monday launched

their own public service campaign to educate the public about parental

controls, particularly the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) ratings

system, which they said they would extend to smartphones, tablets and online

social gaming.

The move comes in the wake of increasing pressure from

Washington following the Sandy Hook school shootings.

The National Association of Broadcasters, National Cable and

Telecommunications Association, Motion Picture Association of America and

American Cable Association launched a parental control/media literacy/mental

health campaign two weeks ago similarly informing parents about TV and film

ratings.

In announcing its campaign, the Entertainment Software

Association pointed to a 2012 Peter D. Hart Research Associates study that found

that 70% of parents check the ESRB rating before buying video games.

"This campaign will connect with consumers in an immediate

and sustained way in addition to the traditional mechanisms over TV

outlets," said ESA president Michael Gallagher. "By channeling our

industry's compelling and innovative medium, we will instantly provide proven,

practical, and effective information to millions of consumers."

ESA pledged to: