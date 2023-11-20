FX’s ‘Fargo’ Returns; Disney Plus Launches ‘Doctor Who’ Specials: What’s Premiering This Week (Nov. 20-26)

The latest installment of FX anthology series Fargo and Disney Plus’s first Doctor Who special lead a short list of original series, movies and documentaries premiering during the Thanksgiving holiday week.

Season five of Fargo — loosely based on the 1996 Oscar-winning movie of the same name — debuts November 21 and stars Juno Temple as a seemingly typical Midwestern housewife who finds herself in hot water with authorities, according to FX. Jon Hamm, Joe Keery, Sam Spruell, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Lamorne Morris and David Rysdahl also star in the series.

Disney Plus on November 25 will launch the first of three Doctor Who specials as part of the iconic sci-fi series' 60th anniversary. Doctor Who: Star Beast reunites the 14th Doctor in the series, played by David Tennant, with companion Donna Temple-Noble (Catherine Tate) as they come face-to-face with their most terrifying villain yet — the Toymaker, played by Neil Patrick Harris, according to Disney Plus. Two other specials will air over consecutive weeks.

Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of November 20-26. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised.

November 21: Hard Knocks: In-Season With the Miami Dolphins (sports documentary series), HBO

November 21: Obituary (drama), Hulu

November 22: Squid Game: The Challenge (competition series), Netflix

November 22: Genie (comedy movie), Peacock

November 22: Good Burger 2 (comedy movie), Paramount Plus

November 24: Cypher (music documentary), Hulu

November 26: Faraway Downs (drama), Hulu