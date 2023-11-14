Miami Dolphins to Kick Off HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’ In-Season docuseries November 21
Series to profile AFC East-leading team through the NFL playoffs
HBO’s NFL in-season Hard Knocks documentary series profiling the Miami Dolphins premieres November 21.
The Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins series kicks off as the Dolphins’ prepare for its week 11 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, with new episodes debuting every week through January 9, said HBO. Subsequent episodes of the series will air throughout the Dolphins’ playoff run, said the network.
The Dolphins are the third team to be profiled in-season as part of the Hard Knocks franchise, following the Arizona Cardinals last year and the Indianapolis Colts in 2021. This past summer, HBO's traditional pre-season Hard Knocks series profiled the New York Jets.
"It is thrilling for Hard Knocks to be back in season with the extraordinary team at NFL Films and the Miami Dolphins," HBO documentary and family programming co-executive VP Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller said in a statement. "There is no better way to give HBO and Max viewers an exclusive inside window into what it really takes for a coach and a team to fight to get back to the NFL playoffs."
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
Most Popular
By Jack Reid