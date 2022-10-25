FX Sets 'Never Let Me Go' Sci-Fi Series
Tracey Ullman to star in Hulu-distributed series
FX will develop a new science fiction series for Hulu dubbed Never Let Me Go, starring Tracey Ullman.
The series, inspired by a Kazuo Ishuguro novel, follows a rebellious teenage clone who escapes from a boarding school, setting in motion events that will spark a revolution and test the boundaries of what it means to be human, according to the network.
Along with Ullman, Never Let Me Go stars Viola Prettejohn, Kelly Macdonald, Aiysha Hart, Spike Fearn, Shaniqua Okwok, Gary Beadle, Kwami Odoom, Susan Brown, Keira Chanse and Edward Holcroft.
Melissa Iqbal will serve as executive producer along with Marc Munden, Alex Garland, Andrew Macdonald, Allon Reich, Maria Fleischer and Ishiguro.
The series will be produced by DNA Productions, Searchlight TV and FX Productions.
“Never Let Me Go is a modern science fiction classic that Melissa Iqbal and the creative team have brilliantly adapted for FX as a drama exploring timely and unsettling themes on life and the ethics of technology,” said Balian. “We are honored to partner with Andrew and Allon at DNA Productions, Searchlight Television, Alex Garland, Marc Munden, Kazuo Ishiguro and the incredible cast on this exciting new project.”■
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
