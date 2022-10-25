FX Sets 'Never Let Me Go' Sci-Fi Series

FX will develop a new science fiction series for Hulu dubbed Never Let Me Go, starring Tracey Ullman.

The series, inspired by a Kazuo Ishuguro novel, follows a rebellious teenage clone who escapes from a boarding school, setting in motion events that will spark a revolution and test the boundaries of what it means to be human, according to the network.

Along with Ullman, Never Let Me Go stars Viola Prettejohn, Kelly Macdonald, Aiysha Hart, Spike Fearn, Shaniqua Okwok, Gary Beadle, Kwami Odoom, Susan Brown, Keira Chanse and Edward Holcroft.

Melissa Iqbal will serve as executive producer along with Marc Munden, Alex Garland, Andrew Macdonald, Allon Reich, Maria Fleischer and Ishiguro.

The series will be produced by DNA Productions, Searchlight TV and FX Productions.

“Never Let Me Go is a modern science fiction classic that Melissa Iqbal and the creative team have brilliantly adapted for FX as a drama exploring timely and unsettling themes on life and the ethics of technology,” said Balian. “We are honored to partner with Andrew and Allon at DNA Productions, Searchlight Television, Alex Garland, Marc Munden, Kazuo Ishiguro and the incredible cast on this exciting new project.”■