FX Orders Lil Dicky Comedy

FX Networks has ordered the first season of an untitled Lil Dicky series, a half-hour comedy based on the life of rapper and comedian Dave Burd, also known as Lil Dicky. The series is centered on a neurotic man in his late 20s who has convinced himself that he's destined to be one of the best rappers of all time. Now he must convince his closest friends, because with their help, he might actually convince the world.

Nick Grad and Eric Schrier, presidents of original programming for FX Networks and FX Productions, announced the order. “Not only has Dave Burd cemented his place in the rap community, but he’s now poised to take over TV with his infectious comedic sensibility in his own series,” said Grad. “We’re thrilled to have partnered with an impressive creative team featuring Jeff Schaffer, Saladin Patterson, Kevin Hart, Greg Mottola and Scooter Braun to bring the story of Lil Dicky to TV audiences.”

The UntitledLil Dicky series is produced by FX Productions. It is co-created by Burd and Schaffer, and executive produced by the pair along with Patterson, Hart and Hartbeat Productions, Mottola, Marty Bowen, Mike Hertz and Braun, James Shin and Scott Manson of SB Projects.

Lil Dicky’s debut album was called "Professional Rapper.”

“I’m so thankful for everyone who made this possible, it really is what I’ve been dreaming about since I was a kid,” said Burd. “I love making people laugh, it’s my favorite thing ever. And even though I’m still fully in love with and committed to my career as a rapper, I’m excited to write jokes that don’t need to rhyme every time. Ugh, that rhymed.”