FX Greenlights 'Snowflakes' Comedy Series
Series follows the lives of 20-Something housemates
FX has greenlit its latest comedy series, Snowflakes, which is set for a 2025 debut.
The series, created by writers Ben Kronengold & Rebecca Show, follows a group of codependent housemates trying to be good people, despite being neither “good nor “people” yet, said the network. The series stars Malik Elassal, Lucy Freyer, Jack Innanen, Amita Rao and Owen Thiele.
Kronengold and Show will serve as executive producers along with Nick Kroll, Alicia Van Couvering, Jonathan Krisel and Stefani Robinson.
“We are excited about the exceptional cast and powerhouse comedy team we’ve assembled for Snowflakes,” FX Entertainment president said in a statement. “Not only does it give us a chance to introduce our audience to Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw’s brilliant comedic voice, but we also get the opportunity to work again with Nick, Jonathan and Stefani, all incredibly talented veterans of signature FX comedies.”
Snowflakes is the latest original series from FX, which racked up 93 Emmy nominations earlier this month. The network will launch the comedy series English Teacher in September.
Also: FX Will Premiere ‘The Old Man’ Season 2, ‘American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez‘ in September
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.