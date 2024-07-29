FX Greenlights 'Snowflakes' Comedy Series

FX has greenlit its latest comedy series, Snowflakes, which is set for a 2025 debut.

The series, created by writers Ben Kronengold & Rebecca Show, follows a group of codependent housemates trying to be good people, despite being neither “good nor “people” yet, said the network. The series stars Malik Elassal, Lucy Freyer, Jack Innanen, Amita Rao and Owen Thiele.

Kronengold and Show will serve as executive producers along with Nick Kroll, Alicia Van Couvering, Jonathan Krisel and Stefani Robinson.

“We are excited about the exceptional cast and powerhouse comedy team we’ve assembled for Snowflakes,” FX Entertainment president said in a statement. “Not only does it give us a chance to introduce our audience to Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw’s brilliant comedic voice, but we also get the opportunity to work again with Nick, Jonathan and Stefani, all incredibly talented veterans of signature FX comedies.”

Snowflakes is the latest original series from FX, which racked up 93 Emmy nominations earlier this month. The network will launch the comedy series English Teacher in September.

