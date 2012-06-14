Future of Video, FCC Oversight Hearings Slated
The House Energy & Commerce Committee's Communications
Subcommittee will hold a future of video hearing June 27, following up on last
week's hearing on the future of audio.
"Since the passage of the 1992 Cable Act, there has been a
sea change in the way that consumers gain access to video content," said
Subcommittee Chairman Greg Walden (R-Ore.) in announcing the hearing. "On
June 27, the subcommittee will examine how advances in consumer electronics,
broadcasting, cable, satellite, the Internet and other platforms are changing
how consumers access video content, how those changes are impacted by existing
regulations, and what type of regimes should apply going forward."
The FCC has just gotten reply comments in its request for
help in deciding what, if any, access and programming carriage/exclusivity regs
should apply to over the top video, while DOJ is investigating cable operators
over allegations they are disfavoring online video.
No witnesses have been announced for the hearing.
Also, confirming a report in B&C/Multichannel News,
the full committee has scheduled an FCC oversight hearing for July 10.
It will be the committee's first chance to hear from the two
new commissioners, as well as to catch up with the others.
"This hearing will allow the subcommittee to hear from
all five commissioners, including recently confirmed commissioners Jessica
Rosenworcel and Ajit Pai," said Walden, "and to examine current
proceedings before the Federal Communications Commission, the FCC's regulatory
process, and the agency's progress in implementing congressional priorities."
The chairman was a driving force behind FCC reformlegislation that passed the House last March.
