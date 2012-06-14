Future of Video, FCC Oversight Hearings Slated

The House Energy & Commerce Committee's Communications

Subcommittee will hold a future of video hearing June 27, following up on last

week's hearing on the future of audio.

"Since the passage of the 1992 Cable Act, there has been a

sea change in the way that consumers gain access to video content," said

Subcommittee Chairman Greg Walden (R-Ore.) in announcing the hearing. "On

June 27, the subcommittee will examine how advances in consumer electronics,

broadcasting, cable, satellite, the Internet and other platforms are changing

how consumers access video content, how those changes are impacted by existing

regulations, and what type of regimes should apply going forward."

The FCC has just gotten reply comments in its request for

help in deciding what, if any, access and programming carriage/exclusivity regs

should apply to over the top video, while DOJ is investigating cable operators

over allegations they are disfavoring online video.

No witnesses have been announced for the hearing.

Also, confirming a report in B&C/Multichannel News,

the full committee has scheduled an FCC oversight hearing for July 10.

It will be the committee's first chance to hear from the two

new commissioners, as well as to catch up with the others.

"This hearing will allow the subcommittee to hear from

all five commissioners, including recently confirmed commissioners Jessica

Rosenworcel and Ajit Pai," said Walden, "and to examine current

proceedings before the Federal Communications Commission, the FCC's regulatory

process, and the agency's progress in implementing congressional priorities."

The chairman was a driving force behind FCC reformlegislation that passed the House last March.